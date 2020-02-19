WinterWonderGrass announces Grass After Dark shows
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — WinterWonderGrass unveiled plans Tuesday for late night shows and other details happening next month at Squaw Valley, California, on March 27-29.
There will be a free show Thursday, March 26, to kick off the festival. Familiar WWG artists Pixie & The Partygrass Boys will perform in Squaw Village that afternoon.
Afterward, WWG will hold its fifth annual Tram to Table Dinner, featuring Keller Williams. The dinner starts with a jam on the tram and leads to a lodge on the mountain with a family style farm-to-table dinner with wine, beer and cider tasting.
The Grass After Dark shows take place at the Olympic Village Lodge and the Plaza Bar at the base of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Resort. Also participating are Alibi Ale Works in Truckee and Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City.
Grass After Dark tickets are on sale starting Tuesday and are purchased separately from festival passes.
Here is the schedule:
FRIDAY, MARCH 27:
Fruition and Brothers Comatose – Olympic Village Lodge
Pickin’ On The Dead – Plaza Bar
Trout Steak Revival – Alibi Ale Works
Twisted Pine and Buffalo Commons – Moe’s BBQ
SATURDAY, MARCH 28:
The Infamous Stringdusters, with support from Della Mae – Olympic Village Lodge
An evening with The Lil’ Smokies – Plaza Bar
Larry Keel Experience and Pixie & The PartyGrass Boys – Alibi Ale Works
The Grant Farm and Midnight North – Moe’s BBQ
SUNDAY, MARCH 29:
Kitchen Dwellers and the WinterWonderGrass All-Star Jam.
For more information and tickets, visit https://winterwondergrass.com/