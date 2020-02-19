WinterWonderGrass announces Grass After Dark shows

WinterWonderGrass is coming to Squaw Valley in March.

Provided

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — WinterWonderGrass unveiled plans Tuesday for late night shows and other details happening next month at Squaw Valley, California, on March 27-29.

There will be a free show Thursday, March 26, to kick off the festival. Familiar WWG artists Pixie & The Partygrass Boys will perform in Squaw Village that afternoon.

Afterward, WWG will hold its fifth annual Tram to Table Dinner, featuring Keller Williams. The dinner starts with a jam on the tram and leads to a lodge on the mountain with a family style farm-to-table dinner with wine, beer and cider tasting.

The Grass After Dark shows take place at the Olympic Village Lodge and the Plaza Bar at the base of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Resort. Also participating are Alibi Ale Works in Truckee and Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City.

Grass After Dark tickets are on sale starting Tuesday and are purchased separately from festival passes.

Here is the schedule:

FRIDAY, MARCH 27:

Fruition and Brothers Comatose – Olympic Village Lodge

Pickin’ On The Dead – Plaza Bar

Trout Steak Revival – Alibi Ale Works

Twisted Pine and Buffalo Commons – Moe’s BBQ

SATURDAY, MARCH 28:

The Infamous Stringdusters, with support from Della Mae – Olympic Village Lodge

An evening with The Lil’ Smokies – Plaza Bar

Larry Keel Experience and Pixie & The PartyGrass Boys – Alibi Ale Works

The Grant Farm and Midnight North – Moe’s BBQ

SUNDAY, MARCH 29:

Kitchen Dwellers and the WinterWonderGrass All-Star Jam.

For more information and tickets, visit https://winterwondergrass.com/