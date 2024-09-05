WinterWonderGrass Tahoe cancels 2025 show, hopes to return in 2026

WinterWonderGrass 2024 Palisades Tahoe\\HPM Photography

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

WinterWonderGrass released a statement recently that it will not return to Lake Tahoe in 2025, taking the year off in hopes of returning in 2026 after a year of “review and organization.”

The statement cited rising costs of doing business and lodging and that the festival doesn’t want to substantially raise ticket prices to accommodate the costs.

The three-day festival held in the Olympic Valley at Palisades Tahoe has been a tradition in the late winter/early spring since 2015, except for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is produced by Bonfire Entertainment along with the original WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat, Colo., which will continue as planned.

Here is the statement that festival producer Scotty Stoughton released on behalf of WinterWondergrass/Bonfire Entertainment:

“Beloved Tahoe family,

Regrettably, we inform you that WinterWonderGrass Tahoe will be taking a year off in 2025. The hope is to return in 2026 after a year of review and reorganization.

Over the past eight years in North Lake Tahoe, we have enjoyed moments of elation and heartfelt joy. The relationships we have forged will last a lifetime, and your support has been felt all along. All of us on the WinterWonderGrass / Bonfire Entertainment team feel a touch of sadness and will miss this community dearly. However, we are confident it is important to take a pause and explore ways to return stronger.

Tahoe memories run deep, from year one with only one run open on the mountain, to a few years later with so much rain the resort had to close while we covered our audience in yellow slickers. From the deep, deep snow to the warm sunshine, and the hilarious pop up on mountain shows that only Palisades Tahoe could deliver, it was clear we belonged here.

The main reason for us to pause in 2025 is simply due to the rising cost of doing business in Northern California – starting with lodging, but running on down to all the items necessary to run a world-class operation. We are not comfortable substantially raising ticket prices to accommodate these massive costs, which led us to this decision. A time to pause and reflect.

It would warm our hearts to have you visit us for the 12th annual WinterWonderGrass, Colorado in Steamboat Springs on Feb. 28 until March 2, 2025.

There is always a silver lining in a challenging time. We are working to bring a weekend of free shows this April to deliver a little bluegrass and join the Tahoe family for a dance. Stay tuned for details.

It is with an abundance of respect and appreciation that I write these words. Please reach out anytime – we hope to see you very soon…”