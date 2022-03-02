Wintry weather returning this weekend to Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A series of weak weather systems will bring colder weather, some snow and slick roads this weekend to Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Wednesday that a return to colder, wintry conditions are expected late Friday through the weekend after unseasonably warm temperatures earlier in the week.

South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday came within 1 degree (55) of setting a record high for the date (56).

The service said the first system will bring rain and mountain snow late Thursday night through early Friday morning, mainly south of U.S. Highway 50.

A colder air mass will move quickly across all of eastern California and western Nevada Friday night, with bands of snow showers developing through Saturday, according to the statement. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

“Overall snowfall amounts are likely to be light again, but with colder air in place any snow that falls could produce slick travel conditions even in lower elevations, especially for Saturday morning,” said the statement. “Additional light snow showers are possible through the remainder of the weekend.”

The service said Sierra ridges could top out with an additional 6-10 inches of snow.

The high temperatures will plummet from the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday to the mid-to-high 30s for the weekend. The weekend lows will dip to about 20.

The forecast shows possible snow accumulations up to 5 inches from late Thursday night through Saturday morning at lake level.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high in the mid 30s.