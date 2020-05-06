With economic uncertainty, IVGID will review pending projects

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees has a lot to discuss during their Wednesday meeting, including the effluent export pipeline and pond lining, legal services and capital improvement projects.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing unknown, but likely significant economic impacts, the board will be reviewing pending capital improvement projects and deciding how to best move forward.

The board will decide whether the projects fall into the priority categories of A — health and safety or critical infrastructure, B — can be delayed or C — can be canceled.

Construction of the bocce courts is included on the list with Interim General Manager Indra Winquest’s recommendation to proceed. This project is also a separate agenda item.

The board will also discuss changes to Policy 15.1.0 – Accounting, Auditing, and Financial Reporting. If approved, the audit committee make-up would change to include two members of the board (instead of the current three) and add three members of the community.

This item is also being discussed during the audit committee meeting before which is held before the board or trustees meeting.

The effluent export pipeline and pond lining projects are also up for discussion. The board will decide whether or not to draft a scope of work and go out for requests for qualifications on the two projects.

The scope of work was originally presented by staff to the board during the Feb. 26 meeting but was not approved. The board hired a manager to oversee the project.

In past meetings, the board has expressed the need to improve internal controls. As part of this effort, the board will discuss the approval of an external entity to conduct a construction project audit and internal controls review.

While there are no funds allocated for this, an internal review of construction projects could ultimately save the board money in the future.

Finally, the board will be discussing making a payment to Erickson, Thorpe & Swainston for their work on the Mark Smith v. IVGID case and approving more money for the firm to reach a settlement. The board will also discuss permanently hiring the firm Best, Best & Krieger, who worked with the board to review the past legal actions taken on the Mark Smith v. IVGID case.

BBK would replace Hutchison & Steffen which the board voted to terminate during their April 14 meeting.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m., instead of the normal 6 p.m. It can be streamed here. Public comment can be made via email at info@ivgid.org by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, or via telephone (the telephone number will be posted to the website on the day of the meeting).

The meeting will be preceded by the audit committee meeting at 4 p.m. It can be streamed at the same link.