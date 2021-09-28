With favorable weather, firefighters to aggressively attack Caldor

The Caldor Fire viewed on Friday from Highway 88.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The cold front moving through the region Monday night into Tuesday brought high winds and dropped some rain on the Caldor Fire, and officials are planning aggressive mop up in and around the perimeter with improved weather conditions in the forecast.

The red flag warning from the National Weather Service in Reno ended at 5 a.m. and the winds have subsided, the humidity is recovering to about 30% and cooler temperatures are prevailing which will help firefighters directly attack the fire. The amount of rain was about one-tenth of an inch, according to officials in the morning update.

Tuesday’s highest priorities will be north and west of Caples Lake, the Desolation Wilderness and west of Silver Lake and the use of aerial resources will return after being grounded during the high winds on Monday.

Aerial resources will also be monitoring for heat signatures and supporting the Smith Fire, a 1-acre fire located just north of the Caldor Fire.

“We continue to see smoldering and flare ups – interior burning of available vegetation – in the Echo Lake area,” Officials said. “Fire personnel are actively patrolling to extinguish remaining heat signatures and will continue working in this area in the coming days. Crews are carrying out suppression repair – restoring areas affected by suppression activities – in areas where it is safe to do so.”

The fire remains at 221,774 acres and 76% contained. There are about 1,500 personnel still battling the blaze.

The incident is undergoing a transition with California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 handing off to California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 on Wednesday. Incident Commander Michael Nobles will be transferring command to Incident Commander Michael Wakowski.