With half a season to go, Lake Tahoe Lakers look towards making playoffs

The Lakers skate out on the ice during their second game against Long Beach.

Provided / Greg Jacobs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – There’s a stark difference from the Lake Tahoe Lakers of just a few seasons ago. Just a few seasons ago, they’d only netted three wins the entire time. Now, with half a season to go, the Lakers sit at 21-6, with one overtime loss—and are hoping to make playoffs this year. Their success started with their coach, Chad Olson, but as he says, “We wouldn’t be here without our amazing players and staff—wins like these come when the culture is there. Culture beats talent and family beats everything.”

General manager and head coach Chad Olson actually started his hockey career in Tahoe ten years ago—in 2014, he was a coach for the Lake Tahoe Blues. He trained other U.S. Hockey Premiere Hockey League teams like the Butte Cobras and the Seattle Totems, before he was hired in May 2023 to coach the Lake Tahoe Lakers.

“I’ve always had a thing for coaching, I did hockey in college, and I’ve coached three other teams,” said Olson. “Something that really makes a difference is creating a family environment and culture.”

Associate head coach Andy Radke agrees. Olson hired him for the Lakers after they’d worked together on the Seattle Totems team. “Our approach is really different than other teams and we really focus on building team togetherness and that sense of family.” Olson and Radke both emphasized bringing the team closer, empowering them, and prioritizing their voices—including helping with mental health support.

Under Olson and Radke, the team has had an update in its look and feel. But several players have returned from last season to play this time, including Captain Rory Gunn, who was named a captain last year in October.

Gunn has been an avid hockey player since he was six years old and moved from New York to Tahoe in 2021 with his best friend—and never looked back. Though he had a hip surgery in 2023, he agreed to play for the Lakers once he’d recovered. “Playing for Chad and Andy, playing for the Lakers is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Last year, the team had to get logistical issues settled: where players would live, where to train, and recruiting new players. With their compound fully set up, full-time training at Atheletex, and a new roster, Radke said, “Now that we’re a year into this, we’ve really made the whole process more efficient.”

Radke cited the collaboration between himself, Olson, team owner Saul Salama, and coaches Tyler Dill and Derek Friend have brought the team success. “The five of us work so well together and I think we’ve ironed out all the kinks and made this year more successful than the last.”

A Lake Tahoe Lakers player dives for the puck. Provided / Greg Jacobs

That culture extends to the team players too. Gunn lives on the compound along with international players from Finland, Mexico, Sweden, and Switzerland. For some, it’s their first time playing in the United States. “You build close connections with people from all over the country and the world. That blend of everyone makes us all super close,” said Gunn, “You get close ’cause you’re constantly with each other, which brings the team together. You have the chance to cook and eat with your best friends for the next two years and you always have someone to go to.”

Gunn is excited that the team has already beat last year’s win total and that they are currently first in the USPHL Pacific division. This year, they’ve played strong into the third period consistently. Olson said, “We are the best third period league team and that’s because of our training. Rob [Pyfer of Atheletex] really works those guys. He’s the man.”

“We have a pretty tough stretch down the end against teams with playoff spots,” said Radke, “But we believed that we could become a 30+ win team in two years and we’re well on our way to do that with about 19 games left in the season.”

Olson is aiming even higher: he hopes to make playoffs and potentially host the playoffs in the future, especially as there hasn’t been a playoff series won on Tahoe ice yet. Even more importantly, he wants to make sure that the team’s players that are on their way out are headed in a positive direction—over the course of his career, he’s moved over 100 players into college or pro hockey.

Those players have been changed by their time in the Lakers. “On the team, we all still keep in contact with those who’ve aged out, and they say they would give anything to come back and play another year,” said Gunn. His career may be coming to a close after this season though. “The Lakers have done a good job of moving on players. I love the sport more than anything, but if my last competitive season is with the Lakers, there’s no place I’d rather be. There’s nowhere I’ve ever played that’s as special as the Lakers.”

For the rest of the season, there may still be new surprises. While Olson had no specifics, he told the Tribune that it’s likely the team will be recruiting new players all the way up until the deadline of February 14—potentially bringing in some high-level players from Europe.

Radke felt confident about their decisions, saying, “Chad is one of the best recruiters at our level.” Though they struggled to acquire players when they were a three-win team, it’s gotten easier with a higher win record, a better reputation, and persistence in contacting players—sometimes for years.

The Lakers still have games to watch through the end of the season, including available tickets for their games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center from January 10 to 12, 2025. Olson and Radke both emphasized that their “culture reload” wasn’t just for the players, but for the whole team. “We do a lot of community participation through walkathons and after-school hockey programs. We’re the team with $5 beer, $10 tickets, and a place where you don’t need to pay for parking… we’re sponsored by local businesses and we want to prove that we’re a team for the locals.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.