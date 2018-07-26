Within’s world music highlighted at Commons Beach

North Shore welcomes Southern California-based duo Within to one of its outdoor venues this weekend.

The duo calls both Los Angeles and San Diego home, and pairs electronic music with acoustic instruments and soulful lyrics.

"After seven years of beautiful experiences and a deep exploration of our hearts, we are ready to share a new vision and journey with you," states the duo's Facebook biography, continuing that the band, formerly known as Todo Mundo, has "undergone a transformation" and changed its name to Within.

"For the past two years, we've been working with different producers in Los Angeles letting music come through us in different forms. This project expresses our vast human experiences through music. Love, connection, disconnection, separation, happiness, confusion, serenity, sadness; in simple words, the ocean of innumerable emotions that this human journey carries 'within,'" states the bio.

San Diego Music Awards named the duo the Best World Music band in 2014, and Within was noted within the city for spreading diversity through music.

Within performs at Tahoe City's Concerts at Commons Beach series on Sunday, July 29. The free show begins at 4 p.m. and concludes approximately three hours later.

Recommended Stories For You

Visit http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com to learn more.

— Lake Tahoe Action