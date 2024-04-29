Wolf by Vanderpump gives Tahoe a dining experience unlike any other

The day after launching the grand opening of Wolf by Vanderpump, television star Lisa Vanderpump and the team at the newly opened restaurant, as well as staff from Harveys Casino, hosted a party for media to get a backdoor look at the restaurant experience that is truly one of a kind.

The newly designed space, which sits next to Hell’s Kitchen towards the south entrance of the hotel and casino, brings new life to the property. The remodeled area also includes a patio area that adjoins to the dining area and can be opened up for a seamless outdoor dining space.

Inside, the design of the restaurant (crafted in conjunction with partner Nick Alain) is something that evokes more of an experience than just a normal night out for dining.

“The Carano family, I’m very close to,” said Vanderpump. “They understand that we are very visual and we’re not just corporate designers and we create unique spaces. They loved so much with what we’ve done in Paris, and we elevated it.”

An elevated experience is one way to describe the space. An experience unlike any other in Tahoe, is another.

Everything from the stone columns that light up in the evening with cascading water, to the large marble wolves in iron cages surrounding the longest bar in Tahoe (47 feet), to the majestic trees scattered about the room, was created exclusively for this space.

“It’s very cohesive,” added Vanderpump. “A lot of restaurants you might get one person that is designing the restaurant, another person choosing this or doing the coloring.”

“We make every decision, we move quickly. Nobody will do anything like us because we build everything. That chandi doesn’t exist, except for here.”

The uniqueness of the design is evident as soon as you step foot into the restaurant. But, that attention to detail doesn’t just come through in the design – it’s also apparent in the creation of the food and beverage menus.

Items like their Signature Wolf Bread (an herb and gruyere cheese pull apart bread served with dueling hot honey butter and a whipped lava salt butter) or their signature Double Smash Burger (two four-ounce wagyu patties, dill pickles, crispy tobacco onions, signature aioli, and double melted cheeses: havarti and muenster) are just some of items that showcase the creativity of the culinary offerings.

There is no shortage of craft cocktails, either – each, with a design that not only highlights the ingredients being used for the libation, but also for the presentation.

One of the more distinctive offerings is the Huff and Puff – their blood orange old fashioned. The cocktail (whiskey, brown sugar, blood orange, cherry clove cinnamon bitters, Angostura, and hickory smoke) is made and poured into a bottle, where smoke is then added and captured by sealing the top. The bottle is then placed into a wolf’s head decanter for carrying, before arriving at the table for pour service.

“We’re very creative. I think it’s what Tahoe needs,” added Vanderpump. “It really makes me happy to create beautiful spaces. I want them to think I had the best meal, the best time, or they come in and see the visuals and also be relaxed.”

With this her 37th restaurant opening, Vanderpump described it as indigenous – not necessarily about people or a nation – but something that is cohesive with Tahoe.

“This is your home here, so enjoy it. And I’m happy to give Tahoe what I think Tahoe deserves, but I wanted it to feel like it was part of Tahoe – you open the doors and everything feels like it was pulled out of the mountain.”

Open seven days a week with a staff of more than 100, the restaurant certainly feels large in scope – not just in size, but in feel. However, there’s also a friendly atmosphere that never makes you out of place – just special.

If you were wondering whether or not your visit to the restaurant might also yield a glimpse of the celebrity, Vanderpump added some insight.

“I’m going to be here all the time. It’s one of the most beautiful places in America.”

Wolf by Vanderpump is located inside Harveys Lake Tahoe at Highway 50 and Stateline Avenue in Stateline, NV. For more information and reservations you can visit them online at caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/restaurants/wolf-by-vanderpump.