Wolf Creek Fire on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest contained

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. – The Wolf Creek Fire that began Tuesday, Sept. 12, near Wolf Creek Campground Road, is now 100% contained. The remaining fire personnel will continue to mop up operations and address hazardous trees until the incident is “controlled”.

The fire area has received precipitation in the last 48 hours and the National Weather Service predicts isolated showers tonight, through tomorrow. Resources will remain on scene as this cold front may be accompanied by a brief period of critical fire weather, gusty and erratic winds. Incident Management does not foresee any control issues.

Wolf Creek Campground and Wolf Creek Campground Road will remain closed to the public.

Please contact Rich Martinez with any additional questions, at 775-340-2938 or rich.martinez@usda.gov .