Woman admits looting vehicles parked at Tahoe trailheads

A California woman admitted to being involved with a half-dozen burglaries of vehicles parked at trails last spring.

Carolyn Maxine Brinkman, 33, entered guilty pleas to felony principal to burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of up to 14 years at her April 6 sentencing in Douglas County District Court.

Under an agreement, Brinkman’s sentences will run concurrently and she would receive probation without additional jail time.

Brinkman and Harvis Berry, 35, were arrested on May 24, 2020, after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the vehicle burglaries from May 16-24 at trailheads in Lake Tahoe and at Carson Valley.

Investigators set up surveillance at the Clear Creek Trailhead along Jacks Valley Road and within an hour Brinkman and Harvey turned up and were casing vehicles.

They were stopped with vehicle tools and $6,000 in gift cards. Brinkman and Harvey made $12,000 in charges on the cards, according to court documents.

Berry admitted the same counts in December and faces sentencing on Feb. 14.

District Judge Tod Young told attorneys that in both cases they should be ready to argue why both Berry and Brinkman shouldn’t go to prison.

“This is a lot of crime,” he said.