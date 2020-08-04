Woman airlifted to hospital after leg gets caught in boat propeller

A woman was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A woman has been airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering an injury in a boating accident on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.

Emergency officials responded to a call for a medical rescue at about 12:30 p.m. for a woman who had her leg get caught in a boat propeller near Chimney Beach, said a spokesperson for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

The woman was transported via Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Other first responders included NLTFPD, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Nevada State Parks and U.S. Coast Guard.