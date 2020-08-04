Woman airlifted to hospital after leg gets caught in boat propeller
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A woman has been airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering an injury in a boating accident on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore.
Emergency officials responded to a call for a medical rescue at about 12:30 p.m. for a woman who had her leg get caught in a boat propeller near Chimney Beach, said a spokesperson for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.
The woman was transported via Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Other first responders included NLTFPD, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Nevada State Parks and U.S. Coast Guard.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User