Woman and her dog rescued after getting lost while hiking

A woman was rescued late Friday after she became lost while hiking.

Provided

A woman hiking in an area on the Tahoe Rim Trail with her dog was rescued late Friday night after losing her way.

The unidentified woman started hiking with her Siberian husky from the Thomas Creek Trailhead at 11 a.m. according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report.

She got lost when it started getting dark.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Hasty Team, the specialized vehicle unit and search and rescue responded at about 9 p.m. and located the woman and her dog about three and a half miles from the Mount Rose Summit parking area.

The woman was at an intersection of three trails and was cold, tired and thirsty.

The report said they had hiked for 17 miles.

The Hasty team drove the woman and her dog to safety where she was cleared by medics before being taken to her car. The entire rescue operation took about four hours.