Woman arrested at Stateline faces sentencing for possession stolen car

STATELINE, Nev. — A woman who had to be put under oath to determine her true name faces sentencing June 26 in Douglas County court for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Arrested under the name Sara Jane Daniel, she testified her name was Cori Nicole Shoemake-Wilson.

She admitted on May 1 that she was in possession of a Chevrolet Tracker that was reported stolen in Reno on July 10, 2022.

Shoemake-Wilson, who is 31, 33, 34, or 36, depending who was asking, faces up to five years and a $10,000 fine.

She was arrested on July 19, 2022, when driver Julio Cesar Farias stopped the car on U.S. Highway 50 at 1:30 p.m. right in front of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s entrance with a deputy behind them. While waiting for the Tracker to move, the deputy ran the plate which came back to a different make of car registered to a deceased Carson City woman.

Both Farias and Shoemake-Wilson were taken into custody in connection with the theft. During a search of the vehicle deputies found identities, drivers licenses, Social Security cards and a vehicle title in a variety of other peoples’ names.

She was released on her own recognizance after three days in jail and when she failed to turn up the following week a bench warrant was issued.

She was arrested in Red Bluff, Calif., in March on a drug charge and the warrant and was brought back to Douglas on March 24.