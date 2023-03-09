Woman denies charges in Stateline fentanyl exposure

Jessica Thomas



STATELINE, Nev. — The second fentanyl exposure defendant denied multiple counts of drug trafficking Monday.

Jessica Thomas, 32, has been in Douglas County custody since her Oct. 20, 2022, arrest, facing charges that she allegedly sold 20.25 ounces of fentanyl with co-defendant Regina Rojas, 35.

Thomas and Rojas were arrested in connection with an ill-fated drug sting that sent five Douglas County deputies to the hospital for exposure to the deadly drug.

One deputy was near death as a result of the incident at Stateline and the jail had to be decontaminated. The Chevrolet sedan the pair drove was so toxic that medics had to be called the following day to treat a deputy investigating the case.

Winning a case at trial will be difficult after her co-defendant was sentenced to 32.5 years in prison on Feb. 13.

The trial date in Thomas’ case has not been scheduled at this time.