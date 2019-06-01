Woman dies after losing footing at Eagle Falls near Lake Tahoe

A young woman died at Eagle Falls on Friday after losing her footing and falling.

Courtesy of North Tahoe Fire Protection District

The woman was taking photos at the falls, according to a post on the North Tahoe Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, before reportedly losing her footing and going over.

“This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas,” said the district in its post. “Don’t (underestimate) the power of (waterfalls), rivers, and cold water temperatures.”

Crews from the Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team responded to the incident.

*This post will be updated.