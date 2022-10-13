Woman faces up to 4 years for stolen credit cards
STATELINE, Nev. — A California woman admitted to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission on Monday.
Tori Jonnyse Bailey, 34, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at her Nov. 21 sentencing in Douglas County.
Bailey was arrested on Feb. 27 at Lake Tahoe with seven credit cards belonging to someone else.
Deputies were called to a hotel after Bailey allegedly deployed pepper spray during an argument resulting in a domestic violence charge, which was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.
She was released and then didn’t return to Tahoe Township Justice Court until she was extradited from Southern California, arriving back in Douglas on Sept. 17.
Bailey was ordered to remain in custody until her sentencing.
