Woman has hefty restitution in Ridge Tahoe embezzlement

STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline woman who admitted Monday to a count of embezzlement could be ordered to pay up to $28,453 in restitution at her sentencing.

Salvaicion A. Medina, 68 appeared in Douglas County District Court where she pleaded guilty to a felony.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Under an agreement with the prosecution, Medina will have to bring $5,000 to pay at her sentencing on June 1. If she does that prosecutors will recommend probation.

Medina allegedly took the money from a safe between July 24 and Sept. 9, 2019.

She was in charge of accounting for the money going in and out of the safe at the Ridge Tahoe.

The issue was uncovered in an audit where there was supposed to be $10,000 in the safe, but there was only $1,885.