Woman ordered to pay $12,059 in restitution

A California woman was ordered to pay $12,059 in restitution as a condition of her probation after she admitted to possession of stolen property and didn’t contest a conspiracy charge.

Rebekah Yushi Ramos appeared in Douglas County District Court on last Tuesday where she was sentenced to an underlying prison term of 2-5 years and a jail term of 364 days to be served consecutively.

Ramos was given credit for 47 days time served.

The man who Ramos is accused of falsely naming as her conspirator gave a victim impact statement in which he called her a master manipulator who cost him $10,000 to clear himself.

Ramos’ attorney claimed the man was an abuser, but District Judge Tod Young ordered her to repay him for the retainer he gave to Ristenpart Law, after putting the man under oath regarding a receipt he’d provided.

Attorney Mary Brown argued against the $10,000, saying that Ramos told deputies investigating a Jan. 28, 2023, vehicle burglary in Stateline involving a $25,000 engagement ring that a man named Ryan was involved. She said because the vehicle the crew was using was also entitled to the victim, investigators assumed it was not codefendant Ryan William Nicholas.

Nicholas, Ramos and Damien Kucich, 38, were identified from security video of the theft in a casino parking garage of the engagement ring and other items.

Ramos was wearing the ring when she and Nicholas were detained in Idaho after they were reportedly the last to see Kucich alive after he was found dead in a nearby river on May 28.

The pair were arrested in July 2023 when Nicholas was allegedly seen using methamphetamine at a car wash in the Lexus, which had around $20,000 in silver ingots and coins. Those likely belonged to the victim, though Nicholas claimed Ramos’ father owned a silver mine.

Nicholas is incarcerated in Idaho for possession of a controlled substance.