Woman riding scooter in hospital after collision with car in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A woman was air-lifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno Tuesday after being struck head-on by a vehicle.

The 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Va., was riding a Lime scooter around 5:45 p.m. on on Pine Hill Rd., when she was hit by a motorist that took off after the incident.

The woman was found lying in the road with severe injuries. South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Tahoe Emergency Service Ambulance responded but her injuries were so severe that she had to be transported to Reno by a Cal-Star medical helicopter. She is in stable condition.

A possible suspect vehicle was identified from video and witness statements. The car was a black Porsche Cayenne. The city said the owner is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the SLTPD detective division at 530-542-6100.