Woman sentenced to four years in VHR looting
A woman who stole fixtures she pried out of the walls of a vacation rental, along with stealing everything in sight, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.
Amanda Sue Nelson, 40, rented the location in Stateline with someone else’s credit card and then stole $14,278 from it.
The theft occurred March 27, 2022. She was told to appear July 18, 2023, in Tahoe Township Justice Court but didn’t show up in court.
In October, she admitted to felonies of grand larceny and failure to appear.
Attorney Matthew Ence said Nelson was living in Redding at the time of the court hearing and didn’t have the means to travel to Stateline.
Under an agreement, both the prosecution and defense recommended 12-30 month sentences to be served simultaneously.
Instead, District Judge Tod Young sentenced her to 19-48 months in prison and 12-36 months with the terms run consecutively.
“You are a thief,” the judge said.
