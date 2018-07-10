Woman struck by boulder rescued in Desolation Wilderness (video)

A 56-year-old woman was struck by a large boulder while hiking in Desolation Wilderness Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) responded with a CHP helicopter to a slope near Sylvia Lake.

In a video released on the CHP Air Operations Facebook page, the woman is seen leaning on a steep hillside before the helicopter lowers next to the lake. Two SAR volunteers stabilized the patient.

She was then flown to Strawberry and transported to Barton Hospital by Lake Valley Fire Protection District.