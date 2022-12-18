Woman waives hearing in fentanyl case that sent 5 deputies to hospital

Regina Rojas



STATELINE, Nev. — One of two women involved in an October drug sting that resulted in five deputies being hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl waived her preliminary hearing and will be arraigned in district court.

Regina Rojas, 35, from Rancho Cordova, appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court with attorney Martin Hart.

Rojas’ co-defendant Jessica Thomas, 32, is scheduled to return to Tahoe Township Justice Court on Dec. 13 with attorney Brian Filter.

According to court documents, Oct. 20 was the final drug purchase of three. The first on June 2 involved the purchase of 10 ounces of fentanyl for $10,000.

On July 20, the pair allegedly sold 5 ounces of fentanyl in a modified water bottle for $5,000. The Oct. 20 deal involved 5.25 ounces for $6,000 at the Roundhill Safeway.

Rojas had just opened the trunk of a Chevrolet sedan at around 7:15 p.m. when the signal was given to make the arrest.

One of the women allegedly had a baggie of multi-colored powder on her and tried to give it to the cooperating source before stuffing it under the car’s seat, according to court documents.

During booking, somehow the drugs got loose, and five deputies had to be taken for medical treatment, the Tribune previously reported. Another five, and the Tahoe Jail, had to be decontaminated.

Waiving a preliminary hearing is not an admission of guilt. Rojas could deny the multiple drug felonies she’s facing at arraignment and a trial date would be set.