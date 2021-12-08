Woman wanted for arson arrested in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police recently arrested a woman who was wanted by El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office for arson among other charges.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office last week put out a wanted notice of Amy Riemer.

Provided

Amy Riemer, 42, was wanted for arson for a fire she lit near Delta Street and Margaret Avenue on Sept. 28, as well as trespassing and failure to appear after being released from custody on her own recognizance.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, a school resource police officer observed two known local transients, Amy Riemer and George Breazeale, walking in the parking lot of the South Tahoe Middle School.

The officer “knew Riemer had an outstanding warrant and neither subject had a child enrolled at the school so he contacted them,” SLTPD told the Tribune.

Riemer was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

A records check revealed Breazeale was on active probation and a probation search revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for those violations as well as a probation violation.

Riemer’s bail is set at $90,000. Breazeale’s bail is set at $100,000.