Woman who stole purse in Stateline ordered to serve sentence on weekends

A woman who stole a purse from a vehicle as its owner was in, getting her child from a Lake Tahoe daycare was ordered to serve 45 days on weekends as part of her suspended 19-48-month prison sentence.

Reno hair stylist Kurina Regene Cota, 47, said she was in Stateline to visit a friend, who had to work a couple of extra hours on March 21, 2023.

Cota said she didn’t go to Stateline to steal.

“I was there for different reasons,” she said. “My day fell apart. My friend had to work, and said it would be another couple of hours, and it was blizzarding. I shouldn’t have acted out.”

Cota was arrested at the Round Hill Safeway where she said she had an open container and a .06 blood alcohol content.

The woman whose purse Cota took told the judge that Cota took the sim cards from the three phones in her purse, which included a work phone, her regular phone and an older phone.

“I walked in for five minutes,” she said. “I shouldn’t have left my purse in the car, but I knew I would be coming out with a backpack and books and a project.” She said her daughter continues to be concerned that bad people might find their home.