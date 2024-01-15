Woman who stole purse in Stateline ordered to serve sentence on weekends
A woman who stole a purse from a vehicle as its owner was in, getting her child from a Lake Tahoe daycare was ordered to serve 45 days on weekends as part of her suspended 19-48-month prison sentence.
Reno hair stylist Kurina Regene Cota, 47, said she was in Stateline to visit a friend, who had to work a couple of extra hours on March 21, 2023.
Cota said she didn’t go to Stateline to steal.
“I was there for different reasons,” she said. “My day fell apart. My friend had to work, and said it would be another couple of hours, and it was blizzarding. I shouldn’t have acted out.”
Cota was arrested at the Round Hill Safeway where she said she had an open container and a .06 blood alcohol content.
The woman whose purse Cota took told the judge that Cota took the sim cards from the three phones in her purse, which included a work phone, her regular phone and an older phone.
“I walked in for five minutes,” she said. “I shouldn’t have left my purse in the car, but I knew I would be coming out with a backpack and books and a project.” She said her daughter continues to be concerned that bad people might find their home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.