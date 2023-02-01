Women in leadership: Opportunity to Thrive registration open

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Women professionals and leaders in the Lake Tahoe region are invited to attend Women in Leadership: Opportunity to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Beach Retreat and Lodge. Registrations are open through Feb. 3 or until sold out.

The event will be presented by Elena Armijo, master certified coach, founder and CEO of The C-Suite Collective, and certified dare to lead facilitator has a strong track record of supporting clients and organizations in creating impact, culture shifts and leadership development. Her unique ability to identify common patterns while generating new awareness and re-invention leaves clients with the ability to make stronger choices, clearer decisions and powerful steps toward their desired outcomes.

“Supporting women in leadership lights up my soul,” said Armijo. “Fully expressed, empathic and grounded women leading others has the possibility to change how we experience our world.”

The workshop will cover several topic areas including: