Women in leadership: Opportunity to Thrive registration open
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Women professionals and leaders in the Lake Tahoe region are invited to attend Women in Leadership: Opportunity to Thrive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Beach Retreat and Lodge. Registrations are open through Feb. 3 or until sold out.
The event will be presented by Elena Armijo, master certified coach, founder and CEO of The C-Suite Collective, and certified dare to lead facilitator has a strong track record of supporting clients and organizations in creating impact, culture shifts and leadership development. Her unique ability to identify common patterns while generating new awareness and re-invention leaves clients with the ability to make stronger choices, clearer decisions and powerful steps toward their desired outcomes.
“Supporting women in leadership lights up my soul,” said Armijo. “Fully expressed, empathic and grounded women leading others has the possibility to change how we experience our world.”
The workshop will cover several topic areas including:
- Succession Planning – Creating Women’s Voices at the Table
- Coaching VS Mentoring – How They Are Different, Why They Are Important and How to Implement
- Leading Through Legacy – Women Leading Women and Women Replacing WomenTickets are $150 for Tahoe Chamber members and $165 General. Lunch is included. Limited seats are available. All previous events were sold out so register early at tahoechamber.org/women-in-leadership.
