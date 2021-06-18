Women’s Guild awards Whittell grads with scholarships

Helen Napier (left), presenter for Women's Guild awards (from left) Rubi Dionisio, Grace Bella Wolski and Jacob Guiducci. (Provided)



ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Women’s Guild of Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church awarded scholarships on Sunday, May 30, to three graduating seniors and the Men’s Fellowship presented its inaugural scholarship.

The applicants were three students and citizens, and in an unprecedented gesture, courtesy of the grant benefactor, the Foundation Scholarship of $5,000 per semester was awarded to all three applicants — Rubi Dionisio, Grace Wolski and Jacob Guiducci.

Dionisio, is graduating from George Whittell High School with a 4.65 grade point average, has accepted admission to UNR, and plans to major in computer science with a minor in mathematics. She was also awarded the Women’s Guild Scholarship and the Men’s Fellowship Scholarship, both $2,500.

Wolski graduates from Whittell High School with a 4.67 GPA, and will attend Boston College, majoring in English, with a minor in environmental science. She attended St. Theresa Catholic School from Kindergarten to fifth grade, when the school closed.

Guiducci, is graduating from Justin Siena High School in Napa, California, with a 4.69 GPA, and attends St. Apollinaris Catholic Church. He will be attending UCLA with a major in Computer Engineering. His grandparents, Emily and Mike DePasquale, are members of OLOT.