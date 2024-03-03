Women’s history month: Incline High Principal Cahill on being a female leader

In honor of March being Women’s History month, Tahoe Daily Tribune has chosen to spotlight Incline High School Prinicpal Tierney Cahill. Here’s what Cahill said about being a female leader, her role models and mentors, and what advice she gives women following in her footsteps.

In your career, what signified success?

As a principal, my foremost priority lies in nurturing our young people and fostering an environment where they can develop their skills, interests, and strengths to discover their passions and purpose for their own unique journey.

My goal is for students to feel empowered in their own personal vision and values, equipped with strategies to tackle life’s challenges.

Over their four years of exploration, I want students not only cultivate supportive professional and academic relationships, become positive influences in our community, but also to evolve into thoughtful problem solvers.

It’s incredibly rewarding to hear from former students who return to share how teachers have profoundly impacted their lives.

Each night, as I reflect on our collective efforts to uplift the next generation, I am reminded that there’s no greater fulfillment than investing in the success of our youth.

Is your industry dominated by men or women? How did you navigate that? Was it an obstacle?

Examining gender gaps in education, Forbes reported in March 2023 that nearly 8 out of 10 teachers are female. Historically, more men held high school principal positions until around 2000, but since then, the scales have tipped, with about 55 percent of principals being women.

However, there remains a significant gap in superintendent roles, where only 1 out of 4 positions are held by women. Personally, I delayed pursuing an administrative position, primarily due to my love for teaching and a desire to be fully present for my own children’s milestones.

While some advocate for balancing career ambitions with family responsibilities, I made the choice that felt right for me. Once my children embarked on their post-high school journeys, I felt prepared to commit to leading a school community.

Despite societal imbalances in care-giving responsibilities, I’m fortunate to have a supportive partner who shares household duties, allowing me to focus on my career without sacrificing family time.

Tierney Cahill is principal of Incline High School. | Provided Tierney-Cahill-Incline-High-Principal

Growing up, which women did you admire? Which women in your industry?

My admiration for strong women, particularly my mother, stems from her resilience and encouragement for me to pursue my passions.

Growing up in a family that revered athletes, my mother, despite facing limited opportunities, instilled in me a belief in limitless potential. Her brothers were pitchers in the farm organizations of the Brewers and the Orioles, her father played football at Drake University. Another uncle played for the 49ers. Sports were a steppingstone to opportunities, except my mother did not have these opportunities.

I remember her buying me a subscription to Teen Sports Illustrated because she wanted me to see young female athletes like myself being successful and

attaining opportunities. She knew the power of representation. She had been a rodeo barrel racer but did not have school sanctioned sports to participate in like her brothers did.

Due to her life experiences, my mother encouraged my participation in various activities that piqued my interest. Sports, in particular, held a special place in my heart.

Throughout high school, I found fulfillment in competing in volleyball, basketball and softball. Among these, softball emerged as my standout sport, culminating in the opportunity to play at the Division I level for the University of New Mexico.

The lessons learned from sports have been invaluable, shaping my character and strengthening essential attributes such as teamwork, work ethic, tenacity, perseverance and leadership.

My mindset often gravitates towards analogies drawn from the operations of professional athletic organizations. While I may not favor the New York Yankees as a team, I hold deep admiration for their farm team organization. Their model epitomizes the notion that a robust bench depth invariably enhances the performance of the starting team.

This principle resonates across diverse organizational contexts, serving as a

testament to the enduring value of cultivating talent and fostering a culture of excellence. When I connect with other women leaders, a common thread that I notice is that many have competed as athletes.

Within my field, I’ve been fortunate to have female mentors who paved the way for my growth and success. From former principals to upper management, these women not only provided opportunities for leadership but also offered guidance and encouragement, shaping my journey in education administration.

I am grateful that my mother empowered me to never see limitations on what I could do.

In the industry, who were your mentors? What advice do you give other females who want to go into your industry?

In my professional journey, I’ve been fortunate to have several female mentors who have played instrumental roles in clearing the path for my growth and success. Former principals such as Penny LaBranch, Mildred Ford, Denise Hausauer, and Taylor Harper provided me with invaluable opportunities to lead while offering support and encouragement.

Additionally, upper management figures including Lauren Ford, Denise

Dufrene, Ann Marie Dickson, and Melynda Baker fostered an environment conducive to my development, allowing me to flourish under their guidance and mentorship.

I am deeply grateful for the generosity and wisdom of these women, as they not only recognized my eagerness to learn but also generously shared their own experiences and insights. Their guidance and support have empowered me to chart a path aligned with my aspirations, shaping the future I envisioned for myself within the field of education administration.

The advice I’d give other females in my industry is to find those who are doing exemplary work and ask them if you can meet with them for coffee, get to know them, be curious, listen, and don’t hesitate to say you’d like them to add them to your collection of mentors.

It’s important to build a network of social and professional capital. Don’t forget to turn around and help those that then seek you out someday when you become the person others are looking up to.

Life and education

Career -Principal of Incline High School

Leadership Style – Shared leadership

Born – Decatur, Ill.

Education

University of New Mexico, Bachelor of Arts, Educational Philosophy

Sierra Nevada College, Teaching Certificate

University of Nevada, Reno, Master’s first-time Licensure Program in Secondary Education (M.Ed.)

Georgetown Public Policy Certificate

Harvard Graduate School of Education, Improving Schools – Art of School Leadership

Spouse – Brandon Bennett, Engineering Project Manager, Sierra Nevada Corporation

Children – Kelton Hall, Kennedy Hall, O’Keeffe Hall

Grandchildren – Gwennie, 6; O’Grady, 5; Gallen, 2; Griffey, 5 months