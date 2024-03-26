Women’s history month: Incline Village Patrol Division Capt. Amelia Galicia on being a female leader

In honor of March being Women’s History month, Tahoe Daily Tribune has chosen to spotlight Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Incline Village Patrol Division, Capt. Amelia Galicia. Here’s what Galicia said about being a female leader, her role models and mentors, and what advice she gives women following in her footsteps.

In your career, what signified success?

As a law enforcement professional and division captain, success can be described in many ways. The accolade of being promoted and becoming a leader within a police agency is often one of the most recognizable measures of success.

Attaining a promotion within my field requires an exceptional understanding of the law and the application of the law, intense preparation, determination, hard work, and putting yourself through a grueling testing process. The testing process is often enough to dissuade potential candidates from attempting. Individuals who step outside their comfort zone and do well achieve success.

A greater and more important measure of success is how leaders connect with their communities and build collaborative relationships. Community partnerships strive to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and swift public service. These partnerships help establish a solid foundation of trust.

Embracing a spirit of community policing and building trust within a community is evident when the people believe the police to be legitimate, and feel law enforcement is procedurally just in their actions.

Procedural justice can be described as the perception that the police execute fairness and equality for everyone they serve. Building relationships and establishing a solid foundation of trust are key components of successful law enforcement professionals.

Is your industry dominated by men or women? How did you navigate that? Was it an obstacle?

The National Center for Women and Policing found that in large police agencies, sworn women law enforcement officers hold approximately 7.3% of top command positions, 9.6% of supervisory positions, and approximately 13.5% of line-level positions. Historically, policing has been dominated by men. For the last 30 years, it has remained somewhat stagnant.

Many departments have recognized the importance and value of having women officers within their ranks.

Research has found that women embody a style of policing that focuses on effective communication, less physical force, and increased de-escalation, especially during violent encounters. Women also have significantly less excessive use of force instances.

Additionally, female police officers implement community-oriented policing, can improve law enforcement’s response to violence against women, and can bring about beneficial changes in policing for all officers.

Navigating a male-dominated profession requires determination, confidence, and poise. Challenges exist within every profession and every individual regardless of their gender.

The true test is how you handle that adversity and whether you can learn, develop, and grow as you face those challenges. Recognizing my strengths and weaknesses by developing a laser-focused self-awareness has allowed me to identify growth opportunities, accept challenges with determination and fortitude, and celebrate my successes.

My success in my professional career has only been possible because of the love and support of my family, primarily my husband. As a fellow law enforcement officer, he witnessed my struggles and challenges. He vowed to be a constant cheerleader for me. When I doubted myself, he believed in me and urged me forward into the unknown. Because of his constant support, I have been blessed with both a successful professional career and a loving and beautiful family. I never felt like I had to choose between being a wife and mother or a professional. Women can do both and be incredibly successful in both areas.

Growing up, which women did you admire? Which women in your industry?

As a child, I was blessed with a mother who instilled in me the importance of hard work and believing in myself. She showed me how to be a strong woman because she was one. As a single parent and schoolteacher, my mom knew she was setting a lasting example.

Her life was not one without challenges, but she embraced every obstacle with a fierce “can-do” attitude, constantly showing my brother and me the importance of never giving up on our dreams. She always supported me in every endeavor I have taken on, and instilled in me a true passion for strong women.

As a girl, my mother pushed me to take on extra activities. One example was volleyball. Despite being small, she never quavered in her support and encouraged me through every step of the way. At a whopping 5’3″ tall, I was not destined for greatness, but with her behind me cheering me on, I became a competitive setter.

Any limitations I felt I had, or society may have placed on me, my mother quickly and passionately threw them aside. She drove me to practices, paid for club seasons, and traveled across the state for tournaments so I could learn the important lessons of teamwork and perseverance.

Much to my objections, she insisted I learn music. This required extra hours playing the clarinet and saxophone and countless private lessons. I am sure her hearing suffered as a result, yet she knew the importance of learning new and challenging talents. She wanted me to be well-rounded and exposed to music and arts.

As if that wasn’t enough, she continued her molding and shaping by teaching me a new sport, skiing. If she held any fear of sending my brother and me off into the big mountainous world of winter snow sports, she never let on to those concerns.

She forged ahead with planned vacations to ski resorts across the West Coast. There is nothing quite like facing your fears when standing on a mountain, staring down a steep and treacherous ski slope wondering how you will get to the bottom without breaking a leg.

These memories and experiences helped shape me into the woman I am today and proved to be the building blocks I would need to face the challenges ahead in my life. Her steadfast love and support helped me develop confidence and a spirit of independence. She showed me she believed in me and allowed me the freedom to believe in myself and chase my dreams.

In the industry, who were your mentors?

I will always be indebted to the women who paved the way in policing. These trailblazers begin in the early 1900s, including Lola Baldwin with the Portland Police and the World’s Fair. In addition, Alice Stebbins Wells was the first female policewoman. She worked for the Los Angeles Police Department. In the 1960s in Indianapolis, Betty Blankenship and Elizabeth Robinson were the first women to be allowed to work patrol.

Without the determination and perseverance of these women, and the countless others before me, I would not have the opportunities I have been blessed with.

I began my career with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office more than 18 years ago. I watched women transfer to the patrol and detective divisions, and upward into leadership positions. Watching women within my agency progress and achieve accomplishments I dreamed of doing helped motivate me and propel me forward in my career.

I have been blessed to have developed friendships with women leaders in law enforcement throughout the country. The support, encouragement, and mentorship I receive are top-notch and have proven to me the importance of supporting and lifting each other up.

What advice do you give other females who want to go into your industry?

Policing is an incredibly rewarding, challenging, and important profession that desperately needs women. Gender diversity is important for equality and diversity, and to represent the public we are entrusted to serve. Our community deserves dedicated law enforcement officers who are compassionate and committed to upholding the highest moral and ethical standards. Women hold an important piece of that puzzle.

If you’d like to pursue a career in law enforcement, be prepared for challenges, but be relentless in your pursuit of success. Don’t ever give up!

There will be setbacks, but they are only bumps in the road and your journey doesn’t have to stop because of a minor setback. Develop an attitude of perseverance and determination. It will require hard work, but the best rewards come after the hardest-fought battles. Find women mentors and strong leaders around you who believe in you and support you.

Life and education

Career – Incline Village Patrol Captain, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

Leadership Style – Servant leadership and collaborative leadership

Other Activities – Hiking, water sports, spending time outdoors, reading

Born – Portland, Ore.

Education

University of Nevada, Reno, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism and Public Relations

Southern Police Institute, University of Louisville, 144 th Administrative Officer Course

Administrative Officer Course University of Louisville, Master of Science, Criminal Justice