WordWave accepting entries for annual contest

Those hoping to enter the 5th annual Lake Tahoe WordWave One-Act Play Competition at Valhalla Tahoe have three more weeks to submit their entry.

The deadline for entry in the competition is 5 p.m. July 19. Plays can be submitted online at http://www.tahoewordwave.com. Manuscripts should have a running time of no more than 60 minutes, and writers can enter multiple works, according to a press release. There is a $25 submission fee for each play.

Three winners of the play competition will each receive a $500 cash prize and a two-night stay to see their work directed and produced as a staged reading at the historic Valhalla Boathouse Theatre at the Tallac Historic Site in South Lake Tahoe on Sept. 14.

Winners also receive a welcome dinner and the opportunity for a pre- or post-show discussion with the audience.

“As a playwright, I couldn’t ask for a better setting to see my work read and discussed,” Mathew Widman, a winner of the 2016 WordWave competition, said in the release. “Wordwave is a wonderful festival for writers and for everyone who is fortunate enough to attend this amazing Lake Tahoe event.”

Submission requirements are:

Submit one-acts of no longer than 60 minutes by 5 p.m. July 19

Pay a $25 submission fee for each entry paid via Paypal.

Include a 100-200 word synopsis.

Have a cast list that indicates the number of female roles, the number of male roles and the number of roles that can be performed by either gender.

Include set design(s). Please feel free to provide diagrams and/or pictures.

Include an estimated running time.

Plays must be written within the last five years.