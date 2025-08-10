Wordwave, Lake Tahoe’s playwright contest, announces 2025 winning plays

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe’s WordWave, a one-act play competition celebrating upcoming playwrights, returns to Valhalla Tahoe Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. with a new set of winning plays. Produced as a staged reading, audiences will meet two scientists who immediately clash over deeply held beliefs, disappointments and misunderstandings in Richard Fouts’ “A Change of Heart;” A bookstore owner receiving a serious diagnosis that takes him on a journey of personal discovery in Richard Manely’s “Five’s a Big Deal;” and a family vacation that spins into chaos with the help of quirky tour guide in Phil Olson’s “The Tour Guide.”

“We have been gratified that WordWave has not only been embraced by our audiences, but it has shone a light on new and upcoming playwrights,” said Diana Evans, co-founder of WordWave.

Each of the three winning playwrights is awarded a $500 cash prize and provided with two nights of accommodation to attend the staged reading of their work, directed and produced at the historic Valhalla Boathouse Theatre. The Boathouse performance begins at 7 p.m., followed by a Meet-the-Writers’ Wine & Dessert Reception in the Grand Hall, sponsored by The Cork and More.

Fouts is an award-winning playwright with past productions in New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C., Manely moved from the commercial writing business to writing plays 16 years ago, and he’s been prolific, completing 14 full-length plays and six one-acts that have been produced off-Broadway in New York. Olson has had 600 productions in 45 states and 11 countries for his work. His play, “Love…or Best Offer,” was recently adapted into a feature screenplay that has finished filming.

Tickets are on sale now at https://valhallatahoe.com/wordwave/

The performance is Sept. 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Valhalla Boathouse Theatre. Immediately following the performance, a Writer’s Wine & Dessert Reception will be held in the Grand Hall and sponsored by Cork & More. Audience members are invited to join for a complimentary glass of wine, dessert, and a meet-and-greet with the writers.

About WordWave

WordWave Lake Tahoe is a signature event of Valhalla Tahoe, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Tahoe’s cultural heritage and inspiring new artistic voices.

Donations and sponsorships help provide a rare platform for new writers to share their stories, connect with audiences, and contribute fresh, thoughtful work to the American theatre landscape. They help cover production costs, lodging for writers, artist stipends, and more, ensuring that theatre continues to thrive at Lake Tahoe and beyond.