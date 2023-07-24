Work along Tahoe powerlines will continue

Helicopter operations for NVEnergy's Carson City to Glenbrook Transmission Line Project is underway on Spooner Summit near the junction of Highway 50 and 28. U.S.

Provided / Forest Service

Throughout the coming months, NV Energy and partnering agencies will continue to implement measures to reduce wildfire and natural disaster risk throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin as part of the Natural Disaster Protection Plan.

“This work is crucial in improving the safety and resiliency of our power system that serves the Lake Tahoe Basin, while at the same time improving forest health and being respectful of the sensitive ecosystem and environment the Tahoe area has to offer,” said NV Energy Vice President of Energy Delivery and Natural Disaster Protection Jesse Murray.

Work in the Lake Tahoe Basin began July 10 and will continue through the end of summer and into fall to reduce vegetation that poses a wildfire risk along overhead power lines and improve infrastructure to minimize the chance of infrastructure caused wildfires and protect our communities against extreme weather events. The Lake Tahoe Basin is a high priority due to the region’s extreme fire risk conditions.

Work started in Kingsbury and northeast of Incline Village along State Route 431. While work is underway, residents and visitors can expect occasional delays in the area, including along hiking and mountain biking trail and should prepare accordingly.

The power company is also continuing its helicopter work on a power line between Carson City and Glenbrook.

Local fire district crews will begin vegetation treatment and will use mechanical equipment. In limited circumstances, such as steep slopes and sensitive environments, helicopters will be used to remove trees and vegetation.

“Visitors and residents shouldn’t be surprised to see fire crews, equipment, trucks and, in some cases, helicopters. Throughout the summer months we will be working closely project partners, including local fire crews, who will also be on site to mitigate any risks,” Murray said.

NV Energy will notify customers and nearby residents directly impacted by projects where power may need to be turned off for short periods of time when work is being done. Impacted residents can expect to receive notifications when work occurs.

“It’s important that we keep everyone up to date about the work we’re doing, and our team will be communicating with residents directly impacted by any power interruptions,” Murray said.

To stay up-to-date and receive notice for upcoming work, be sure to update your contact information at MyAccount at nvenergy.com. You can learn more by visiting nvenergy.com/powersafenv.