Work begins Monday on amphitheater, visitor center at Spooner Lake

A rendering of the trailhead at Spooner Lake. (Provided)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Nevada State Parks on Monday will celebrate the start of construction on a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake.

The new facilities at Spooner Lake, located at the junction of U.S. Highway 50 and Nevada State Route 28, will offer visitors high quality interpretive programming and environmental education, and will serve as a base for natural and cultural history programs, ranger-led hikes and tours, and an outdoor science venue for students. The project will also serve as a major portal to more than 60 miles of paths and trails spanning 13,000 acres of spectacular non-motorized primitive wilderness within the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“We look forward to offering visitors to Spooner Lake a fun educational experience at an already spectacular State Park,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator in a press release. “The new state-of-the-art facilities will expand ecology and outdoor education programs, and provide the perfect setting for science and nature-based field trip opportunities for students. My thanks to the Tahoe Fund and all of the dedicated community supporters for coming together to enhance Spooner Lake State Park and solidify the entire east shore of Lake Tahoe as a world-class recreation destination.”