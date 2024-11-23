Work continues after Measure N (Opinion)

Nick Speal and Amelia Richmond

With El Dorado County election results nearly final, we sit with the recognition that Measure N did not pass. This election cycle was a hard one for progressive politics at every level, but the work continues. Built on the work of those who came before us, this effort was one more step toward solutions in our community, and we look forward to coming together to find other ways to address the housing crisis and critical funding gaps for housing, roads and public transit.

We are deeply proud of this grassroots movement and the thoughtful, passionate, smart, and caring community members who donated their time, energy and skills to face our community’s greatest challenges head-on. It has been such a privilege working alongside so many incredible people in this effort, and we are truly grateful for the honor. As we face the election’s outcomes at both a local and national level, community matters now more than ever. The relationships, community conversations, and shared vision for an affordable and sustainable South Lake Tahoe will not be undone.

As much as we believe in the policy, we also acknowledge that the community has spoken. The voters have voiced their concerns, and we respect their decision. Our work does not end with the outcome of Measure N. This is the foundation of something much larger, and we are here to see it through.

Moving forward, we must come together as a community to explore new approaches, build broader coalitions, and find creative ways to address the housing crisis. It is clear that simply pushing for one policy or another is not enough. We are committing to continuing and broadening the conversation around affordable housing solutions in a way that is inclusive, respectful, and thoughtful, incorporating the diverse perspectives and concerns that exist within our community.

We look forward to engaging in a wide-ranging dialogue that includes full-time and part-time residents, business owners, local workers and City leaders. We can’t afford to sit idly by; the work must continue, and we must all be part of the solution.

In the months ahead, we will continue to advocate for housing solutions that address the needs of our community. While Measure N is not moving forward, we are not giving up—we are simply adjusting our approach and redoubling our efforts. Together, we can find common ground, create innovative policies, and build a South Lake Tahoe that is accessible, inclusive, and sustainable for all. We believe in a vibrant community where locals who work here can afford to live here. We believe in safe streets filled with kids and families, in staffed businesses, and in a thriving local economy. We believe in paved roads, bike lanes, and public transit.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the process. Your voices matter, and your continued engagement will be vital moving forward. Our fight for affordable housing is not over, and we look forward to joining forces with community members on both sides of the Measure N debate to work toward solutions together. Onward.

Amelia Richmond and Nick Speal are co-founders of Locals for Affordable Housing and the lead proponents for Measure N.