Worker hospitalized after Tahoe construction site fight

An altercation at a Lake Tahoe construction site resulted in one worker being transported to Renown Regional Medical Center around 8:30 a.m. today.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight at Tahoe Beach Club on Eugene Drive.

“Several subjects were involved in the fight and received injuries due to the use of weapons similar to a knife,” Undersheriff Ron Elges said.

The victim had trauma and bleeding control issues, said Tahoe Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin and was flown to the hospital via CalStar air ambulance. Another man was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital

The fight occurred at the second building under construction at the Beach Club.

Elges said the investigation is ongoing. He asked that anyone with information contact the Douglas County Investigations Division at 782-9905.

None of the identities of those involved have been released.

One of the units at Beach Club has been completed and has residents.