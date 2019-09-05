World Concert Saturday at Sand Harbor

Trails & Vistas World Concert will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sand Harbor in Incline Village.

Courtesy / Scott Thompson

Overlooking Lake Tahoe while the sun goes down and the moon rises sounds like a perfect end to the day.

Now add in Trails & Vistas World Concert, featuring a performer on NBC’s “The Voice,” and Sand Harbor in Incline Village as the setting and it all adds up to a memorable evening.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the World Concert featuring musicians and dancers from near and far will start around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7.

Baltimore native Davon Fleming, a soul and R&B vocalist, who has performed at the White House and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s hit show will sing as part of Lake Tahoe Shakespeare’s end of season Showcase Series at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Amphitheater.

Other performers include the sonic sounds and flamenco dancing of Seffarine, classic guitar from Southern California’s Incendio, poet, musician and educator Jahan Khalighi, “genre-bending” Americana group Mumbo Gumbo, Nancy Tieken Lopez and Thomas Archer.

The vision of the concert is to promote unity and celebrate diversity by expanding each audience member’s love of humanity and earth, through the arts, with spoken word, performance painting, music and dance.

Tickets start at $24 and are available through http://www.trailsandvistas.org and laketahoeshakespeare.com or by phone at 800-747-4697.