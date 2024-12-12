World renown magician Alex Ramon to offer 50 no cost house shows in 50 states in 50 days 

STATELINE, Nev. – Internationally known illusionist Alex Ramon will pull off the magic act of the year by performing 50 no cost house shows in 50 states in 50 days starting March 1 at Harveys Cabaret inside Harveys Lake Tahoe .

“This tour that I’m going to do in the spring of 2025 is the greatest and most challenging tour yet,” said Ramon. “It’s called Alex Ramon 50-50-50. I’m going to do 50 (house) shows in 50 states in 50 days. So, I need hosts in every single state.”

Ramon is asking the public to sign up to be considered for a no cost house show on his website starting Thursday, Dec. 12. The hosts have usually seen Ramon perform before.

Depending upon scheduling, Ramon and his 6 ½-year-old dog, MJ, may do multiple wholesome house shows for all ages in one day.

“A house tour is when I travel around the country performing in people’s homes,” Ramon said. “… I show up at their house on a date. And I do magic for all of their family and friends at no cost.”

Ramon does like the word free to describe his house shows. He prefers no cost.

“The tour is funded purely by love and support and purely from any merchandise that somebody wants to buy,” Ramon said. “…there’s no ticket. There’s no cost to get me there. There’s no cost for travel and expenses.”

Ramon has done at least seven national and three international tours.

“People are always shocked,” Ramon said. “But out of the hundreds of hosts around the country that I’ve had over the years, they’re always the best audiences, too. Because they’re so stoked and they’re so excited. And it’s fun for me. It’s rewarding.”

Day one starts at Ramon’s residency at Harveys Cabaret inside Harveys Lake Tahoe. Because the March 1 show is at the casino and Ticketmaster is involved, there will be a code for a special ticket price.

“Day one will be right here in Nevada at this theater,” Ramon said during the interview inside the 240-seat Harveys Cabaret. “It’ll be March 1, 2025. It’s my last show of the winter season, and the first day of Alex Ramon 50-50-50.”

Day two will be Arizona, and day three will be New Mexico. The tour will go south then hit up the Midwest. Ramon will go to Florida, travel up the East Coast, hit the Northeast, back across the Midwest, the North Plains, and end up in the Pacific Northwest.

On day 49, Ramon will perform in California, and 50-50-50 will end on April 19 in Hawaii.

Alex Ramon Magic residency

Over the last three years, Ramon has performed for tens of thousands of people during his open-ended residency at Harveys Cabaret inside Harveys Lake Tahoe.

“The highlight of the show, I believe, is the finale,” Ramon said of the tribute to his Nana. “It’s encouraging to every audience member to keep going, to find what drives them in their life. And truly, the goal is to encourage my audience to reach their greatest potential in life.”

Here’s the backstory.

Ramon’s Nana played the piano by ear. When he first started performing magic and card tricks at age 13, he was fumbling tricks and dropping the cards on the floor.

His Nana’s hands would float over the piano keys.

“It was just so beautiful and perfect,” Ramon said. “I was like, man, look at you. You’re just floating.”

Ramon said, “I wish I could be an artist like you.”

She stopped playing, looked at Ramon, and said, “Well, you’re an artist, except you don’t have keys. You have cards. So, you play your song the way you know how.”

This conversation stuck with Ramon.

Twenty years later, after she died, it came full circle. After hearing the story, Ramon’s friend insisted on it being in the show.

“I did, and I have people who thank me when they walk outside,” Ramon said of his meet-and-greet after every show. “I have people sometimes in tears saying that was very emotional, and that they appreciated the sentiment. I have people who have told me that they had a Nana, too, who had a similar relationship.”

During Ramon’s 85-minute show, he also performs illusions, has a monologue, does sleight-of-hand magic, and then there’s a big surprise at the end.

“I do a close-up magic segment where I will walk through the seats and their booths, and I’ll stand right at the booth and do magic for them right in the seats,” Ramon said. “We live project it on the screens. I also bring people on stage, and they become the star of the show. And they perform the magic, not just me.”

The audience gets to experience the magic through the eyes of the person on stage.

“I can’t tell you how many countless times I do a piece of magic, but the kid or the adult on stage with me, they go wide-eyed and their mouth drops. And they’re amazed,” Ramon said.

The audience is reacting to their amazement at the magic.

“Of course, it’s an experience that not many people get to have,” Ramon said. “But it’s here at Harveys.”

Ramon said the venue is also amazing.

“It’s such a great theater,” Ramon said. “It has that old feel still with the booths. And there’s not, there truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.”

This year, Ramon has been celebrating performing magic for 25 years.

“It was my silver anniversary, 25 years of magic!” Ramon said.

Early start

It started when Ramon got a magic book for Christmas from his father when he was 13.

That led Ramon to the magic field. He did shows for family and friends, and at libraries and won awards.

At 23, Ramon became the first magician and the second youngest ringmaster in the 139-year history of The Greatest Show on Earth®. In Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents Zing Zang Zoom, Ramon starred as the magical “Zingmaster” in the $15 million production. There he made an elephant disappear, levitated audience members, and transformed a man into a tiger.

During Zing Zang Zoom’s two-year tour, Ramon crisscrossed America in a circus train performing in front of 10,000 people at a time. He performed 756 shows and uttered the magic words “Zing Zang Zoom” 33,000 times.

Along the way, he worked with singer Taylor Swift, and wrestler/actor Logan Paul in addition to consulting for Sesame Street and Princess Cruises.

Lake Tahoe is home

For eight years, Ramon has had a residency at Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe is my home,” Ramon said. “This is where I am. I love it here. It also means that I travel around. I do other things.”

Ramon has packed a lot into the last 25 years.

“I think the ultimate goal is to continue to do what I do, which is perform every night,” Ramon said. “There’s no other motivations other than doing shows.”

Ramon is thankful for his existing audience, fans, and people who see him yearly.

Annual holiday shows in Walnut Creek

Dec. 13 through 15 will mark Ramon’s 14th year performing at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

“I have people that come year after year after year,” Ramon said to see his new content. “It’s like a tradition. Every December, every Christmas, I go to Walnut Creek, and I do shows there.”

Ramon is thankful for having his life and career highlighted with blessings.

“Everything I’m grateful for,” Ramon said. “It’s complete gratitude for any success I’ve had … I’m grateful for all of it. I’ve been blessed with opportunities and talents and good people surrounding me to allow me to excel and succeed.”

