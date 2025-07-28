World-renowned oceanographer to kick off Keep Tahoe Blue’s 2025 Speaker Series

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – Keep Tahoe Blue has announced, Jean-Michel Cousteau, a world renowned oceanographer, is set to headline the first event in the environmental nonprofit’s 2025 Speaker Series, taking place at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus on Saturday, August 23.

Jean-Michel Cousteau swims with a Hawksbill turtle in Papua New Guinea. Provided / Carrie Vonderhaar

Keep Tahoe Blue’s 2025 Speaker Series will feature innovators, pioneers, and changemakers in the fields of science, conservation, and sustainability at three events in the late summer and early fall. The speakers were selected to fascinate, inspire, and motivate people from all walks of life to better understand — then protect — not just Lake Tahoe, but treasured outdoor places around the globe.

The first keynote speaker is an explorer, diplomat, environmentalist, educator, film producer, author, architect, and diver. For over six decades, Jean-Michel Cousteau has dedicated himself to inspiring people of all generations and nations to act responsibly by protecting the ocean and our planet’s water ecosystems, which are so intricately connected to the survival of all life.

Jean-Michel Cousteau’s reputation and vast experience across 80 years of diving and exploration began a generation ago with his father, Jacques Cousteau, aboard the famed ocean research vessels Calypso and Alcyone. Jean-Michel founded Ocean Futures Society in 1999 as a “Voice for the Ocean,” reaching millions of people globally with his inspirational films, programs, projects, and live multimedia presentations. An impassioned global humanitarian, he inspires young people, families, community decision-makers, governments, and industry, energizing alliances for positive change to protect our planet through wise, sustainable environmental policy.

In a landmark collaboration, Jean-Michel Cousteau and Keep Tahoe Blue will unite on Saturday, August 23 to celebrate their shared commitment to water protection. Individual tickets and group packages to the family-friendly event — Jean-Michel Cousteau x Keep Tahoe Blue: A Legacy of Protecting Our Waters — in Incline Village are available for purchase now at keeptahoeblue.org/cousteau . Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience rooted in legacy and purpose.

As summer turns to fall, additional Speaker Series events will feature famed Lake Tahoe scientist Dr. Charles Goldman, widely regarded as the “Godfather of Limnology,” as well as Sierra Sustainable Builders, Fireclay Tile, and other key partners who designed, sourced, and constructed Tahoe’s first LEED-certified office building, now the new home of Keep Tahoe Blue’s Spurlock/Evers Environment & Education Center. More information is available at keeptahoeblue.org/events.