World-renowned photographer unveils installation in Incline Village Raley’s 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The grocery store chain Raley’s completed its remodel Thursday after unveiling the final pieces in world-renowned photographer Keoki Flagg’s installation.

A man stood on a chair and took the cloth off the photograph of Nine Dog Sunrise.

The crowd that gathered for the unveiling reacted with awwws and clapping.

Nine Dog Sunrise was unveiled at Raley’s in Incline Village on Thursday. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“This image, I’m guessing a lot of you will have seen this before,” said Flagg. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. But I have no doubt that when I’m long gone, this is what I’ll be remembered for, this image. And I love it because I think it represents unconditional love.”

Flagg got the patrol dogs together on top of Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in California. He shot a roll of film with the dogs looking at him. Then he went around back and all of a sudden it got quiet.

“And I turned around as I was finishing loading the film in the camera, and all the dogs and all the humans (trainers) were staring at the lake giving thanks to the magic day,” said Flagg.

“And as I’m looking at this going ‘Oh my God,’ even these dogs get beautiful. This one dog turns around and says ‘take the picture,’ ” Flagg said.

The group erupted in laughter.

“It was my first magic moment,” Flagg said. “I could never recreate this. It created itself.”

Flagg said most of the pictures that define his art are ones that “I got out of my own way and they created themselves.”

In addition to Nine Dog Sunrise, Flagg has are six other pictures throughout Raley’s including East Shore Discovery, which was also unveiled Thursday.

Flagg called it “one of the more challenging projects I have ever taken on.”

East Shore Discovery is a 40-gigabyte Pentimental stitch encompassing 49 frames, 40 shot over 8 minutes in summer 2015, and 9 taken over 2 minutes in spring 2024.

Michael Teel, Keoki Flagg, and Julie Teel are in the new community room in Raley’s in Incline Village. They are standing in fromt of Flagg’s East Shore Discovery 40-gigabyte Pentimental stitch. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The installation is of the East Shore of Lake Tahoe.

“From year to year, season to season, this land changes dramatically,” according to the adjacent write up. “Today the crystal waters flow freely over the rim. What was a beach is now underwater, rock outcroppings are 14 feet down. Change is constant.”

It adorns the walls in the new community room that can be rented by its 1.8 million Raley’s Something Extra loyalty program members.

Flagg shoots about 500,000 pictures a year, and unveils one or two.

“These are the rare moments that have worked,” Flagg said. “And I’d like to think that the overall statement of all the artwork in this space is a testimony to this incredible world that we get to call home.”

“There’s never two days that feel alike,” Flagg continued. “I just think we’re really blessed to have this as a stage. Because of my world travel, I’m always comparing it to everywhere else. And I choose this as my home.”

“For almost 25 years, I’ve been wanting to make a statement in Incline Village,” Flagg said. “And this has far surpassed my wildest dreams, so thank you.”

Flagg then encouraged people to look around.

The installation of Flagg’s work was the brainchild of Julie Teel. She and her husband, Michael, own Raley’s and live in Incline Village.

“As you well know, community is very important to Michael and myself because that’s how we were both raised by our families,” said Julie Teel. “It was incredibly important to his mother that every community was represented and we gave back in every community where we had a footprint and beyond.”

Raley’s and its owners, Michael and Julie Teel, are generous donors to community programs. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Her mother-in-law’s passion for art was imparted on them.

When the store was being remodeled to add a community room, a wine bar, coffee bar, salad bar, and juice bar, it needed something to make it a home for the community, Julie Teel explained.

“You need something that’s part of where you are that’s important to you,” Julie Teel said. “All of the art, it was not even a question that it should be Keoki.”

“Flagg is so grounded and involved in the local region,” said Julie Teel. “And his passion obviously comes through his art. You can’t have art without passion, and he clearly demonstrates that and his love for it. And the way he’s articulated it is really phenomenal.”

“We could not be more pleased with this installation,” Julie Teel said. “We think that today is a very, very special day that this store now becomes truly a home for each of our customers.”

Michael Teel thanked Julie, the Raley’s team, and Flagg’s team.

“This doesn’t happen unless a lot of people come together and make it happen,” Michael Teel said. “So it started first with my wife who has a passion for not only the company and the community, but our family. And seeing that the legacy of the family continues within this business. This is how it’s expressed by her, by bringing part of the community into the store.”

For more information on Flagg, go to https://www.gallerykeoki.com .