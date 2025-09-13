Wound care is essential: Take care of your health

Injuries, surgeries and some medical conditions result in wounds. Most of the time, these wounds heal on their own or in an anticipated timeline. But sometimes, wounds don’t heal the way they should. When that happens, it’s important to get special help. That’s where advanced wound care comes in.

Why Is Wound Care Important?

Taking care of your wound is taking care of your overall health. If a wound doesn’t heal properly, it can lead to pain, infection, and other serious problems. In some cases, untreated wounds can even cause long-term health issues.

Some people are more likely to have wounds that don’t heal well. This includes people with diabetes, poor circulation, nicotine use or those recovering from surgery or radiation treatments.

You May Need Advanced Wound Care If You Have:

· A wound that takes a long time to heal

· A foot or leg ulcer

· A surgical wound that hasn’t healed as expected

· A skin graft or surgical flap that isn’t healing

· Pain, bleeding, or other symptoms near a radiation site

· A bone infection

· A crush injury

These types of wounds need special care to heal properly. Wound care specialists can clean wounds, remove damaged tissue, and use special treatments to help the healing process. The goal is to reduce pain, prevent infection, and improve your quality of life.

Don’t Wait — Get the Care You Need

If you or a loved one has a wound that isn’t healing, don’t wait to get help. The sooner you get treatment, the better your chances of healing.

