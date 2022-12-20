 Wreaths Across America celebrates service in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Wreaths Across America celebrates service in South Lake Tahoe

Submitted to the Tribune
Members of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department places wreath at Memorial Wall.
Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold Saturday, Dec. 17, morning did not deter community members from celebrating the fourth annual Wreaths Across America at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. 

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Wreaths Across America honored current military personnel, fallen U.S. veterans and first responders with wreaths placed at the Memorial Wall.  

South Lake Tahoe joined over 2,300 National Cemeteries, State Veterans’ Cemeteries, veterans’ monuments, local cemeteries and on ships at sea nationwide with participation in this ceremony. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember – Honor – Teach by remembering the sacrifices of our veterans.  

American Legion Post 795 Commander Tom Millham honoring our veterans.
Provided
El Dorado County Supervisor Elect Brooke Laine spoke at the gathering.
Provided
Firefighters from the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue honor the fallen at the Memorial Wall.
Provided
Memorial Wall with wreaths honoring active and deceased military, veterans and first responders.
Provided
