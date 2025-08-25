Wrong way drivers in the Meyers Roundabout

MEYERS, Calif. – The Tahoe Transportation District, along with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Caltrans, called out drivers going the wrong way in the Meyers roundabout on U.S. Highway 50. The social media post pointed out that the roundabout only flows one way and featured Caltrans footage of drivers cutting through the circle.

In prior years, the existing T intersection at State Route 89 and Highway 50 left cars idling for a long period of time, with no crosswalks and a history of vehicle collisions. In 2015, construction began on the new Meyers roundabout, which was intended to improve safety, traffic flow, walkability and air quality by allowing cars to smoothly continue through the roundabout.

The project was completed in 2019 with a $6.2 million budget, creating a three-leg roundabout and several walkways for pedestrians.

However, Caltrans footage recently caught drivers who have been entering the wrong way in the roundabout either to cut their driving time down or out of apparent confusion.

From the videos posted on the Tahoe Transportation District’s Instagram, it appears at least a few of the drivers are trying to cut through to reduce their commute time. But there are two dedicated outside lanes, one for those travelling northbound from Highway 50 connecting to State Route 89, and one for southbound drivers on Highway 50 towards Sacramento.

John O’Connell, public information officer for Caltrans district 3, said it’s possible that drivers are confused by the roundabout, but to watch carefully as the lanes merge as you travel north on Highway 50. At least three of the drivers in the social media post are travelling the wrong direction far earlier than the roundabout, where they would cross double solid yellow lines before the divider.

In general, with a roundabout, drivers should remember:

Look carefully at the signs indicating what exits are ahead

Pay attention to traffic signs and road markers that indicate the direction to turn

Traffic only flows one way in a roundabout: watch the flow of traffic

Yield to drivers who are already making their way through the turnabout

Yield to pedestrians who are walking across the crosswalks

Don’t follow vehicles ahead of you too closely

Especially as the second roundabout continues construction in Meyers, keeping these tips in mind can reduce traffic accidents and potential CHP tickets for drivers.

TTD received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SMART (Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation) Grant, to utilize new camera sensor technology across the Basin. These sensors perform vehicle counts, detect and analyze safety events such as wrong-way driving, near-misses, and traffic flow challenges, and allow TTD and partners to act before accidents happen. The project also supports future improvements to transit, trails, and roadway infrastructure, enhancing safety and mobility for the region.

“The SMART grant represents a significant step forward in using technology to make data-driven decisions,” said Jim Marino, Executive Director of the Tahoe Transportation District. “By analyzing traffic patterns and safety events, we can prioritize improvements that reduce risk and enhance the overall travel experience in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

Project page: https://www.tahoetransportation.org/projects/smart-grant-for-traffic-data-collection/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.