WWE Comes to Tahoe Blue Event Center 

STATELINE, Nev. – For the first time ever, WWE will be coming to Lake Tahoe to the Tahoe Blue Event Center on October 1. Tickets will range from $20 – $100, additional fees may apply.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale following on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for the Tahoe Blue Event Center E-Newsletter and get full details at http://www.TahoeBlueEventCenter.com .

WWE2

Scheduled to make an appearance at the Tahoe Blue Event Center is Cody Rhodes, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins the Women’s World Championship, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and many more. Card subject to change.

About Tahoe Blue Event Center

The Tahoe Blue Event Center is a 5,500 seat arena with an additional 10,000 square feet of meeting room space, located in the Stateline, Nevada area of South Lake Tahoe, nestled between the peaks of Heavenly Mountain Ski Resort and beautiful Lake Tahoe. Expected to open in August of 2023, The Tahoe Blue Event Center will be host to 125+ events throughout the year including: concerts, sporting events, family shows, conferences, banquets, meetings, trade shows, consumer shows and more.