WWII survivor Ware honored at community event in South Tahoe

Garfield Ware is surrounded on Wednesday by his daughter and granddaughter.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — World War II survivor Garfield Ware was honored Wednesday by city and state officials at Revive Coffee & Wine in South Lake Tahoe.

The South Lake Tahoe 98-year-old, who survived the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor and is one of only three remaining survivors, received a Congressional proclamation from veteran Greg Holt, the deputy director for constituent services for Tom McClintock, who represents California’s 4th Congressional District, in front of about 100 in attendance.

Ware also received presentations from South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Clive Savacool, South Lake Tahoe Police Chief David Stevenson and from his daughter Shelley and granddaughter.

Ware was also presented with medals from Dan Browne, president of the Lake Tahoe Veterans Alliance.

Ware also received a couple of rubber ducks with his name on them that really brought out his smile.