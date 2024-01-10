‘Y’ Starbucks temporarily closed for repairs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The Starbucks location at the ‘Y’: 1064 Emerald Bay Rd., is closed for two days while “some extensive plumbing issues” are repaired, according to the company on site Tuesday.

KDC, a division of Cirks Construction Inc. was on site working on the location. Cirks declined to comment. KDC could not be reached for comment.

“Our store in South Lake Tahoe, Calif, temporarily closed for routine equipment maintenance on January 9, and will resume normal operations on January 11. We look forward to continuing to serve the community at this store soon. Customers can use the Store Locator on the Starbucks app or website to stay up to date on their store’s hours of operation,” Starbucks Media Relations said in a statement to the Tribune late Tuesday afternoon.

Within a two mile radius of the corporation coffee shop there are local coffee shops such as Cuppa Tahoe, Crazy Good Bakery and Cafe, Ernie’s Coffee Shop, Three Pines Coffee and The Free Bird serving up the java and more.