Yard clean up, home fire safety tips for fall

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team is reminding residents to make preparations to be ready for fall wildfires. Now is the time to save energy next spring by cleaning and raking up leaves, pine needles and pine cones that have fallen from trees and removing all dead vegetation that may have accumulated.

Contact the local fire district and take advantage of free curbside chipping services before the season ends. If you haven’t had a free defensible space evaluation, there may still be time to schedule one before the close of the season. Clear out any debris from your rain gutter and check for proper drainage.

Make sure outdoor hoses are drained and properly stored away for the winter.

Make sure to also review important home safety items. Check to make sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly (check the batteries when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1.

Make sure the furnace has been inspected and serviced by a qualified professional. Chimney and vents should also be cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional.

Since creosote buildup is the leading cause for chimney fires, make sure to have an ash can on hand to properly store fireplace ashes and keep it on a non-combustible surface at least 10 feet from the home and nearby buildings.

Check that the fireplace screen is in good condition and in a secure position in front of the fireplace. If using have portable space heaters, ensure they have an automatic shut-off and plug them directly into an outlet (not an extension cord).

Portable space heaters should be at least 3 feet away from anything flammable.

For more information on defensible space and preparing for wildfire visit Tahoe Living With Fire. For more information on Home Safety Tips, visit nfpa.org.