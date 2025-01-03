Year in Review

2024 was a year to remember. There was big news in development in Tahoe. Fires, and snow impacted day-to-day life. And of course, the election dominated the news in November. Here are some of the Tahoe Daily Tribune’s top headlines for this year.

January

Lake Tahoe basin receives much-needed snow; More on the way

Lake Tahoe and Truckee finally received a significant amount of snow during the storm that blasted the region during the first week of the year. The storms forced Heavenly Mountain Resort and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to close most of their lifts early. Many roads were forced to close due to the snow too.

Individual reported missing in Tahoe, spends the night on Heavenly Gondola

In late January, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, and other emergency service agencies responded to an individual who, reportedly, spent the night in a gondola cart hanging in the sky. Monica Laso spent the night in a Gondola dangling above the mountain face of Heavenly Ski Resort all alone, with no phone and no way to get a hold of anyone on the ground.

National company takes over Camp Richardson after 24 years of local management

ExplorUS and its subsidiary, Advenco LLC, took over the historical resort on Saturday, Jan. 6. The new operator said they plan to invest $12 million into future improvements.

February

State of Nevada to provide oversight on TRPA, Marlette Lake

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency began receiving some additional oversight this year, as the Nevada State Legislature convened for their Interim Session, adding the Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System to the calendar. The six member committee was made up of members of the Assembly and the Senate from various parts of the state.

‘Bears are starving’ and other claims debunked by Tahoe bear team

Tahoe Interagency Bear Team made an effort to debunk multiple misinformation claims that circulated the internet and on flyers posted through the Lake Tahoe community. The team is a multi-agency group that includes California Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, law enforcement agencies, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and others.

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team is debunking multiple false claims circulating the internet and listed on posters throughout Tahoe. Provided / Bill Rozak

City of South Lake Tahoe works with partner agencies to create a PSA for Fentanyl Awareness

The community reeled from multiple fentanyl-related incidents, including the death of four people in February. The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Fire and Police Department came together with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about Fentanyl Awareness.

March

Recent storm ‘among strongest on record’; pushes Tahoe snowpack above 100%

The approximately four-day storm that started on leap day provided enough snow to push area snowpacks just above normal for the first time this winter. The storm outranked all four-day storms since 1981, with only three having a higher four-day gain than this blizzard.

March snow Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy to acquire Motel 6 property including 31 acres of sensitive lands

The California Tahoe Conservancy joined its funding partners—the California Wildlife Conservation Board, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tahoe Fund, and League to Save Lake Tahoe—to announce the Conservancy acquired 31 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe.

To tax or not to tax?: The question on vacancy

The conversation around a vacancy tax started picking up steam in March. Both newer and more seasoned generations have offered their views as well as those in-between, full-time residents and part-time too. It’s caused supporters to brave one of the season’s heaviest winter storms on cross country skis to dispense vacancy tax petitions for signature, put together by Amelia Richmond and others at the Locals for Affordable Housing Committee.

April

Lake Tahoe foot fondler gets 20 years

Lake Tahoe made national news when a man was caught breaking into Stateline hotel rooms in July 2023 and fondling women’s feet. In April 2024, Mark Anthony Gonzales, 27 was sentenced to 48-120 months on two counts of residential burglary.

Bert’s and Ernie’s: two Tahoe dining institutions forever tied together

As either a parent or a child, if you’ve ever tuned in to the television show “Sesame Street,” then the characters of Bert and Ernie are probably engrained in your memories. Perhaps the pair doesn’t resonate as much with the younger generation nowadays, but that doesn’t stop the connection of the name association happening daily with two long-standing South Lake Tahoe restaurants: Bert’s Café and Ernie’s Coffee Shop.

The two restaurants, which are located on Emerald Bay Road less than a quarter mile of each other, are often asked if they are affiliated. And while the restaurants are not directly affiliated, the history between the two is very much intertwined.

Wolf by Vanderpump gives Tahoe a dining experience unlike any other

The day after launching the grand opening of Wolf by Vanderpump, television star Lisa Vanderpump and the team at the newly opened restaurant, as well as staff from Harveys Casino, hosted a party for media to get a backdoor look at the restaurant experience that is truly one of a kind.

Wolf by Vanderpump Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

May

Valhalla Renaissance Faire returns in grandeur to new Tahoe location

After a three-year hiatus, the Valhalla Renaissance Faire embarked on an exciting new chapter at its new home, the scenic Tahoe Valley Campground in South Lake Tahoe. This beloved annual event returned triumphantly for the 2024 season, promising an enchanting and unforgettable experience on Aug. 24 and 25.

‘Eyesore’ Sunray Hotel in litigation limbo, tallies thousands in city fines

The chainlink wrapped and boarded up Sunray Hotel, described as an eyesore by some, accrued over $50,000 in fines from the City of South Lake Tahoe. That was according to the city’s Director of Development Services, Zachary Thomas, who provided City Council with an update on the property along with the Motel 6 building at the City Council meeting on May 7.

The Sunray Hotel on Friday, May 17. Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe bear shot and killed on Memorial Day in self-defense, some skeptical

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement Division have filed no charges against a homeowner who shot and killed a yearling bear after it entered his house through a backdoor on Memorial Day. The department received notification of the incident around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 27.

June

City Council terminates Heavenly parking agreement until support is received for annexation

The City of South Lake Tahoe informed Heavenly Mountain Resort it is terminating its parking agreement with the resort. The agreement allowed the resort use of on-street parking during peak days with the resort providing snow maintenance, chain control, and other outlined duties. The driver behind the decision has nothing to do with how Heavenly has carried out their duties pertaining to the agreement.

Lake Tahoe beaches drawing rowdy crowd

Rowdy beach goers prompted the closure of Zephyr Cove, Roundhill and Nevada beaches after deputies responded to several reports of fights and other incidents.

Kelce brothers to attend American Century Championship; Does that mean Taylor Swift will too?

American Century Championship officials confirmed that the Kelce brothers would be attending the golf tournament, which sparked rumors about Taylor Swift spectating. While she didn’t end up attending, the brothers still drew a large crowd.

Jason Kelce eying the chug challenge Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

July

Knight Monsters end guessing game, reveal affiliations, mascot, jerseys

Tahoe’s brand new ECHL hockey team announced an affiliation with the Vegas Golden Knights, and Henderson Silver Knights. The announcement wasn’t a surprise for many fans.

Local business owner faces life-altering challenge after severe spinal injury

On June 23, South Lake Tahoe business owner, Casey Tynan, who operates Lake Tahoe Tours and Rentals, was airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno after shattering his L1 vertebrae and impacted his T12 and L5 vertebrae. Tynan suffered a severe spinal cord injury during the Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival while performing a backflip that went wrong. Despite the severity of his injuries, Tynan miraculously retains the ability to move his legs.

Weather almost has final say in Fallon vs. Khaled matchup

The 90 plus celebrities had completed in their second day of the American Century Championship on July 13, but the competition was just heating up on the green. The moment for the Jimmy Fallon versus DJ Khaled duel had come. However, the weather had its own plan.

Jimmy Fallon and DJ Khaled faced off at the celebrity golf tournament this weekend, on July 13. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

August

TRPA issues warning to Lakeshore property owner about private natatorium

The 15,000-sq.-ft. underwater hockey/swimming pool house being built at what is known as the former “Quiet Waters Estate” on Lakeshore Boulevard in Incline Village garnered a lot of attention, and fellow east shore residents questioned why such an elaborate structure is being built for what’s permitted for just personal use.

‘Hole in the Ground’ to receive attention

The City of South Lake Tahoe has selected a consultant to evaluate further economic development of the Chateau, otherwise known as the “hole in the ground.” According to the staff report on the matter, the city’s Strategic Plan prioritizes the development of the “‘Hole in the Ground’ site as a way of supporting and attracting visitors to the Stateline core.”

Residents rate South Lake Tahoe poorly on economy, high on natural environment

Residents had the opportunity to rate the City of South Lake Tahoe on numerous categories focused on livability in the city. While the city’s highest scoring category is the overall quality of the natural environment with 92% of survey participants rating it excellent or good, only 23% rated the overall economic health as excellent or good, scoring lowest of all categories.

September

Davis Fire

Tahoe basin, especially in the east shore, watched as the Davis Fire inched closer to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Photo from the first day of the DavisFire. Crews were keeping the fire west of Galena Bridge, out of Pleasant Valley. Courtesy photo provided by TMFPD

Avengers superhero talks straight to Incline students about opioids

Hawkeye, the bow-and-arrow-wielding superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers films, spoke to more than 700 Washoe County and Douglas County school district’s middle and high schoolers in September about deadly drugs.

Congress approves Lake Tahoe Restoration Act for another decade

On Tuesday September 24, Congress passed legislation to extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act for ten more years, making millions of dollars available to protect and preserve the lake. The original Lake Tahoe Restoration Act (LTRA) was passed in 2000 and pledged $300 million to restore the lake through various efforts. In 2016, the act was reauthorized and allotted $415 million. The most recent reauthorization aimed to extend the time on the Congressional clock, as only 29% of the funds had been appropriated.

October

Homewood won’t open this season

Homewood Mountain Resort announced in October that they will not open for the 2024-2025 season.

“Without a clear path forward, our financial partner is now unwilling to provide the operating funds for this year,” according to an email from Andy Buckley, Homewood Mountain Resort’s Vice President of Mountain Experience, to the Sierra Sun. “As a result, we are in the regrettable position of being unable to operate or sell season passes for the 2024-25 season.”

How Sierra Nevada’s newest sawmill advances Tahoe’s forest health

Drivers heading up or down Highway 50 as it opens up into Carson City may have noticed stacks of logs piled to the south. The 40 acres where those logs reside is Washoe Tribe land and now the location of Tahoe Forest Products, the first new industrial-scale sawmill in the Sierra Nevada in several decades.

Precautionary boil water notice in place in South Lake Tahoe

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for residents on the Heavenly mountainside of Pioneer Trail between Ski Run Blvd and Fern Road. The boil water advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution and is expected to be resolved within 48 hours.

November

‘This is honestly terrifying to me’: El Dorado County’s snow removal services are drastically cut back this winter

A restless crowd demanded answers and solutions from the district offices of El Dorado County in November, after learning that snow removal services would be far more limited than in years past. The main reason for these limited operations lies in the lower pay offered to potential snow removal employees.

Supervisors unanimously approve Palisades Tahoe development

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve seven Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan items in November allowing Palisades Tahoe to move forward with the construction of a world-class village and base area.

Election

Who could forget the election that dominated all news cycles in November?

December

Wolf pack confirmed 50 miles north of Lake Tahoe

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a new wolf pack, found around 50 miles north of Lake Tahoe. The Diamond pack is a pair of wolves that roam the Lassen and Plumas counties. This makes nine known wolf packs currently across California.

A wolf from the Antelope pack north of Lake Tahoe. Provided / CDFW

League to Save Lake Tahoe files lawsuit against massive development project to protect local environment

The League to Save Lake Tahoe , the nonprofit environmental advocacy organization behind the movement to Keep Tahoe Blue, has filed a lawsuit formally challenging Placer County’s approval of the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan, a massive development that would worsen traffic congestion, increase air pollution, erode roadways, and degrade water quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Tree mortality surveys are out: What they mean for Lake Tahoe

Each year aerial observers for the USDA Forest Service ride in small fixed-wing aircraft 1,000 feet above California forests. Their focus isn’t on the views or the horizon, but rather downward. Their trained eyes are looking for the yellow or red-brown of dried or discolored foliage. It’s their job to observe, survey and report conifer and hardwood mortality, defoliation, and other damage.

See you in 2025!