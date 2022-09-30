Yosemite Climbing Association hosts community cleanup

The bouldering area at Blue Granite Climbing Gym.

Provided/Gianna Leavers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the Yosemite Climbing Association from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for a Facelift: Act Local cleanup in South Lake Tahoe.

The objective is to pick up litter, engage in service projects on public lands, and spread the works of stewardship to some of the most visited and beautiful recreation areas in the country.

The event is powered by volunteers and is partnered with Blue Granite Gym, which offers climbing, yoga classes youth programs, and community events.

Participants will meet at Blue Granite Gym at 8 a.m. and should bring their own plates, utensils, and mugs to receive a complimentary breakfast and coffee. Tools will be provided, but participants should bring their own lunch.

At 4 p.m., the group will reconvene for a raffle, followed by a barbecue from 5-8 p.m., and a Climb-a-Thon hosted by Blue Granite Climbing which will benefit YCA and local climbing organizations.

To register for this event, visit eventbrite.com/e/lake-tahoe-facelift-act-local-tickets-403788551427 .