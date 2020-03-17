Young Dubliners postpone show, but Dropkick Murphys streaming free, live concert for St. Patrick’s Day

The Young Dubliners canceled their show Saturday at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

Provided

The Young Dubliners postponed their St. Patrick’s Day show tonight at Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa but those who want to make their own green beer at home and rock out to Irish punk music are in luck.

The Dropkick Murphys will livestream a free concert at 4 p.m. on Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” said the band on its website. “The current world situation is the only thing that would ever stop us from doing so.”

Tickets for the March 17 Young Dubliners show will be honored on the new date once determined, said a Montbleu spokesperson in a press release. Ticket holders will be notified of the new date and given instructions on obtaining a refund if they are unable to attend.