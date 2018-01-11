Your Tahoe Weekend: A weekend of culinary, artistic fun

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Affordable Community Health Screening

Tahoe Forest Health System’s Center for Health brings the community an affordable testing day for physical exams and lab screenings with no appointment necessary every second Friday of the month.

Where: Center for Health | 10710 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Jan. 12 | 7-9 a.m.

Cost: $13 – $87

Online: http://www.tfhd.com

2. Entrees Priced 2-for-1 at The Cedar House Pub

For a delicious and affordable dinner, Granlibakken’s Cedar House Pub offers casual American cuisine at 2-for-1 pricing and features live music.

Where: The Cedar House Pub, Granlibakken Tahoe | 725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

When: Friday, Jan. 12 | 5-9 p.m.

Cost: 2-for-1 entrees

Online: http://www.granlibakken.com

3. Orin Swift Wine Dinner

Orin Swift Wines take center stage during this community-style seated dinner featuring four courses each paired with a different Orin Swift selection.

Where: Jake’s On The Lake | 780 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Friday, Jan. 12 | 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person plus tax & gratuity.

Online: http://www.jakestahoe.com

4. Alpenglow Expeditions AIARE Level 1 Course

Learn to plan and journey through successful backcountry adventures by preparing avalanche rescue techniques during Alpenglow’s entry-level course.

Where: Squaw Valley | 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 15

Cost: $475

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

5. Intuitive Painting

Atelier Truckee invites people to get in touch with their artistic side during a workshop on intuitive painting. Using your own drawings, decorative papers and painted accents, you will collage a unique cigar box to take home.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $85

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

6. Tracy Morgan, Emmy-Nominated Actor/Comedian

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa features Tracy Morgan and his stand-up performance, “Picking Up the Pieces,” for a mature audience.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 – $65+

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

7. “Taste of Persia Encore” Pop Up Dinner

At the request of past dinner guests, Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel will recreate October’s “Persian Feast” dinner highlighting exotic flavors in four courses.

Where: Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person plus tax and gratuity

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com

8. Sip & Paint

The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Lake Tahoe invites guests to bring Lake Tahoe or rock-themed art to life as they sip a complimentary glass of Champagne (must be 21 or older). Tahoe Sip & Paint will lead the class for at least three participants.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe | 50 US Hwy 50, Stateline

When: Sunday, Jan. 14 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $40

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

9. Basic Welding and Fabrication Skills

The Truckee Roundhouse offers classes for locals and visitors to learn a new skill or build on welding and fabrication technique, among other classes offered each day with a membership or per-class fee.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse | 12116 Chandelle Way., Suite E3, Truckee

When: Noon-3p.m. every Sunday

Cost: $25

Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.com

10. Orgöne & Con Brio Live Show

Get on your feet and dance during the high-energy performance from Orgöne & Con Brio at the Crystal Bay Club on Saturday night. The after-party will be in the Crown Room and features The Humidors.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, NV

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $25 in advance, $28 at the door, + fees

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.