Your Tahoe Weekend: Get in the holiday spirit

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Festive Fridays

Get your holiday shopping done with later store hours and free parking after 4 p.m. during the first three Fridays of the month, courtesy of the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association.

Where: Historic Downtown Truckee

When: Friday, Dec. 1 | 10:55 a.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.historictruckee.com

2. Mountain Arts Collective Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

Celebrate the official grand opening of Mountain Arts Collective gallery in Historic Downtown Truckee on Friday.

Where: Mountain Arts Collective | 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Dec. 1 | 4-9 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2jcDcwM

3. Festival of Trees and Lights

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa brings holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy during the Festival of Trees & Lights; raising money for the community’s health and wellness programs through the Barton Foundation.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3

Cost: Free and ticketed events available.

Online: http://www.festivaloftreeslaketahoe.org

4. Tahoe Film Fest

Tahoe Film Fest brings a diverse selection of movies to be screened from three locations, all weekend long. Visit the website for a complete list of movies and descriptions to plan your perfect cinematic adventure.

Where: Incline Village Cinema, Truckee High School Auditorium, and Northstar Village Cinema

When: Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 3

Cost: Single and multi-day ticket options available

Online: http://www.tahoefilmfest.org

5. Glenshire Elementary School Holiday Breakfast

Glenshire Elementary will host the 22nd annual Holiday Breakfast with Santa as a fundraiser for the Glenshire Parent Teacher Organization. The event features food, crafts, music, a silent auction, and much more.

Where: Glenshire Elementary School | 10990 Dorchester Drive, Truckee

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $7 per person; $25 for a family of four

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2ACeVLt

6. Handcrafted Holiday Faire

The first annual local artist and small business show is the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping out of the way, browsing through works from over 30 local artisans.

Where: The Chateau at Incline Village | 955 Fairway Blvd., Incline Village

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2hWUU7g

7. Sierra Cinemas Movie Night

Every Saturday until Feb. 24, Lake Tahoe AleWorX, FNCTN and Sierra-at-Tahoe are hosting free community movie screenings outside while guests enjoy self-pour brews and chat by the fire pits.

Where: The Crossing’s outdoor patio | 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Doors: 5 p.m. Films: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2ADepwX

8. Holly Arts Annual Holiday Gift Faire

Visit Holly Arts in Tahoe City to shop locally this holiday season. Inside shoppers will find pieces created by 25 local artists including paintings, photography, jewelry, fiber art, glass, ceramics, and more.

Where: North Tahoe Arts | 380 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Noon-4 p.m.

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

9. Basic Welding and Fabricating

This weekend the Truckee Roundhouse is hosting a beginner class to introduce the basics of welding and fabrication from their makerspace.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse | 12116 Chandelle Wy. Suite E3, Truckee Airport

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 | Noon-3 p.m.

Cost: $25

Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org

10. Memory Box Making

Atelier Truckee will host a workshop on Sunday teaching crafters to make their own memory boxes using personal drawings, decorative papers, and accents.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $85 per person

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

