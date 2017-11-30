Your Tahoe Weekend: Get in the holiday spirit
November 30, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Festive Fridays
Get your holiday shopping done with later store hours and free parking after 4 p.m. during the first three Fridays of the month, courtesy of the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association.
Where: Historic Downtown Truckee
When: Friday, Dec. 1 | 10:55 a.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.historictruckee.com
2. Mountain Arts Collective Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening
Celebrate the official grand opening of Mountain Arts Collective gallery in Historic Downtown Truckee on Friday.
Where: Mountain Arts Collective | 10065 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Dec. 1 | 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2jcDcwM
3. Festival of Trees and Lights
MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa brings holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy during the Festival of Trees & Lights; raising money for the community’s health and wellness programs through the Barton Foundation.
Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.
When: Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3
Cost: Free and ticketed events available.
Online: http://www.festivaloftreeslaketahoe.org
4. Tahoe Film Fest
Tahoe Film Fest brings a diverse selection of movies to be screened from three locations, all weekend long. Visit the website for a complete list of movies and descriptions to plan your perfect cinematic adventure.
Where: Incline Village Cinema, Truckee High School Auditorium, and Northstar Village Cinema
When: Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 3
Cost: Single and multi-day ticket options available
Online: http://www.tahoefilmfest.org
5. Glenshire Elementary School Holiday Breakfast
Glenshire Elementary will host the 22nd annual Holiday Breakfast with Santa as a fundraiser for the Glenshire Parent Teacher Organization. The event features food, crafts, music, a silent auction, and much more.
Where: Glenshire Elementary School | 10990 Dorchester Drive, Truckee
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $7 per person; $25 for a family of four
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2ACeVLt
6. Handcrafted Holiday Faire
The first annual local artist and small business show is the perfect opportunity to get some holiday shopping out of the way, browsing through works from over 30 local artisans.
Where: The Chateau at Incline Village | 955 Fairway Blvd., Incline Village
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2hWUU7g
7. Sierra Cinemas Movie Night
Every Saturday until Feb. 24, Lake Tahoe AleWorX, FNCTN and Sierra-at-Tahoe are hosting free community movie screenings outside while guests enjoy self-pour brews and chat by the fire pits.
Where: The Crossing’s outdoor patio | 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Doors: 5 p.m. Films: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2ADepwX
8. Holly Arts Annual Holiday Gift Faire
Visit Holly Arts in Tahoe City to shop locally this holiday season. Inside shoppers will find pieces created by 25 local artists including paintings, photography, jewelry, fiber art, glass, ceramics, and more.
Where: North Tahoe Arts | 380 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Noon-4 p.m.
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
9. Basic Welding and Fabricating
This weekend the Truckee Roundhouse is hosting a beginner class to introduce the basics of welding and fabrication from their makerspace.
Where: Truckee Roundhouse | 12116 Chandelle Wy. Suite E3, Truckee Airport
When: Sunday, Dec. 3 | Noon-3 p.m.
Cost: $25
Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org
10. Memory Box Making
Atelier Truckee will host a workshop on Sunday teaching crafters to make their own memory boxes using personal drawings, decorative papers, and accents.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, Dec. 3 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $85 per person
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.